Marcos invited to Indo-Pacific security briefing

Philstar.com
November 7, 2023 | 6:38pm
Marcos invited to Indo-Pacific security briefing
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appoints on Nov. 3, 2023 industrialist and fishing magnate Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as the new secretary of the Department of Agriculture.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was invited to the Indo-Pacific command headquarters for a security briefing, Foreign Undersecretary Charles Jose said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Jose mentioned that Marcos will take part in a security think-tank's round table discussion in Honolulu and meet with the Filipino community.

The visit will happen during the 30th APEC Leaders Summit in the United States from November 15 to 17, 2023.

“The president is invited to visit the Indo-Pacific command and he will also have a round-table discussion with the Daniel Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies,” Jose said. 

It remains unclear whether matters concerning the West Philippine Sea will be included in the discussion's agenda.

The United States Indo-Pacific Command is the unified combatant command of the United States Armed Forces with responsibility for the Indo-Pacific region. — Ian Laqui

