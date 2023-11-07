Veteran journalist Conrado de Quiros passes away at 72

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran journalist, columnist and author Conrado De Quiros has died, his family announced Monday night. He was 72.

De Quiros was known for his biting commentary in his column "There's The Rub," which was published in the Philippine Daily Inquirer starting in 1991. De Quiros paused from writing his column in 2014 after taking a medical leave.

The longtime Inquirer columnist also wrote several books, which include "Tongues on Fire," "Dead Aim: How Marcos Ambushed Philippine Democracy," "Flowers from the Rubble" and "Dance of the Dunces."

"With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our brother, Conrado S. de Quiros," his brother, Paul de Quiros, said in a Facebook post.

"He will be greatly missed by our loving family and friends," he added.

Details of the wake will be finalized on Tuesday, according to Paul. — Cristina Chi