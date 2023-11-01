^

Headlines

Congress to hold joint session for Japan PM Kishida 

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 5:21pm
Congress to hold joint session for Japan PM KishidaÂ 
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reacts as he leaves the 10 Downing Street, in London, on May 5, 2022 following a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister.
AFP / Daniel Leal

MANILA, Philippines —  Both chambers of Congress will convene for a joint session on Saturday to hear Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida deliver his speech for Philippine lawmakers — only the fifth head of state to do so in the history of the legislature.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri extended an invitation for Kishida to address the House of Representatives and the Senate during a visit by senators to Tokyo in April, according to a statement.

Kishida will address Congress on Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Batasang Pambansa Complex.

The last time the House of Representatives and the Senate convened to receive a message from a head of state was in February 2006, during the visit of Indian President Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam.

Other heads of state welcomed by Congress were Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in April 2005; China President Hu Jintao also in April 2005; US President George W. Bush in 2003; and US President Dwight Eisenhower in 1960.

"We are honored that the good Prime Minister accepted our invitation for him to address the Filipino people through Congress," Zubiri said.

Kishita’s two-day visit to the Philippines on Friday and Saturday will "strengthen cooperation between two allies in confronting common challenges” and establish people-to-people relations related to the tourism industry of both countries, Zubiri added.

"We look forward to the address of a leader of a nation that is a robust trading partner, a strong security ally, a lending hand during calamities, and an investor in Philippine progress," Zubiri said.

Similarly, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that he is hopeful that Kishida’s visit will open new opportunities for collaboration and strengthen bilateral ties between the Philippines and Japan.

“This visit, symbolizing the deep and longstanding bond our nations have forged, built on mutual respect, shared values, and a unified vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, signifies the strength of our bilateral ties,” Romualdez said.

Japan remains the Philippines' largest source of official development assistance since the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo up to the current presidency of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

According to the Department of Finance, at least $14.139 billion in loans from Japan were contracted and committed over a 20-year period during the Arroyo, Aquino and Duterte administrations combined.

Japan is also a major partner of the Philippines in key sectors, including infrastructure development, renewable energy, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, education and public health enhancement. 

The Philippines has also been handpicked as one of the first countries to receive Japan's freshly launched "official security assistance" -- a program that provides defense-related equipment, supplies and infrastructure development in the form of grants, according to a Japan Times report.

In October, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the collision between Chinese and Filipino vessels and said that it “opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force as well as any actions that increase tension in the South China Sea.”

— with reports by Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

CONGRESS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Undas 2023

LIVE updates: Undas 2023

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Large crowds are expected to visit their departed loved ones in various cemeteries and several are also expected to return...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Comelec: More vote buying cases to be filed

Comelec: More vote buying cases to be filed

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is preparing to file more vote-buying cases in connection with the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan...
Headlines
fbtw
BSKE deaths climb to 19

BSKE deaths climb to 19

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
At least 19 people have been killed as a result of violence in connection with the recently concluded barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
Be honest, Marcos tells BSK winners; over 98 percent proclaimed

Be honest, Marcos tells BSK winners; over 98 percent proclaimed

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
With almost all of the winning candidates in Monday’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections already proclaimed,...
Headlines
fbtw
Potato price rises, but to normalize with harvest &ndash; DA

Potato price rises, but to normalize with harvest – DA

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Belmonte named 2023 Champion of the Earth

Belmonte named 2023 Champion of the Earth

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has been named 2023 Champion of the Earth by the United Nations Environment Program for initiating...
Headlines
fbtw
New Philstar Media Group VP named

New Philstar Media Group VP named

18 hours ago
The Philstar Media Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Jay R. Sarmiento as vice president for sales and marketing...
Headlines
fbtw
Japanese PM in Manila November 3-4

Japanese PM in Manila November 3-4

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will embark on a two-day official visit to the Philippines this week aimed at bolstering...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Remember saints, dead not only during Undas&rsquo;

‘Remember saints, dead not only during Undas’

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Manila Cathedral vice rector Fr. Vicente Gabriel Bautista said that while the first two days of November are special holidays...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to continue Navy patrols in Panatag Shoal

Philippines to continue Navy patrols in Panatag Shoal

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
China has again stirred unprovoked tension in the West Philippine Sea with its “shadowing on the movement” of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with