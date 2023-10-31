^

Marcos tells elected barangay, SK officials: Be honest, put people first

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 9:39am
A woman watches as officials at a polling station start the counting of votes of the nationwide village and youth representative elections in Manila on October 30, 2023
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Elected Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials should be honest at all times and prioritize the welfare of their constituents, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said a day after the long-awaited polls.

In a video message posted Tuesday, Marcos congratulated newly-elected and re-elected officials, emphasizing their important role in their communities. 

Village officials are responsible for implementing national policies in communities, providing basic public services and resolving disputes in the neighborhood.

“This is a new opportunity to serve Filipinos and our country with all our heart and to the best of our abilities,” Marcos said in Filipino.

“Let us be honest at all times. Let us always prioritize the welfare of our people because they are the reason why we want to serve,” he added. 

On election day, Marcos said that village polls play a “crucial” role in shaping the national political landscape. Political parties strategically utilize barangay posts to establish grassroots power bases.

“As a national politician, I always say that of all the elected officials, it is the barangay officials who can actually tell you, ‘I will deliver this many votes,’” Marcos said. 

Millions flocked to schools and malls Monday to choose village and youth leaders for the first time in five years. The last local polls took place in 2018 and were postponed twice in 2020 and 2022.

The Commission on Elections described the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections as “generally peaceful” despite incidents of violence reported in some parts of the country. 

BSKE 2023

FERDINAND MARCOS JR
