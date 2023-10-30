Sara’s satisfaction rating plummets by double digits — OCTA survey

This photo shows Vice President Sara Duterte at the Office of the Vice President's first Pride Reception event, June 15, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Satisfaction ratings for Vice President Sara Duterte declined by double digits while overall ratings for Duterte and President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. fell in the third quarter of the year, the latest Tugon ng Masa Survey by private research firm Octa Research found.

From July to September, Duterte’s satisfaction score dropped 12 points from 82% to 70%, while her trust score dipped by eight points from 83% to 75%, according to the poll released Sunday.

The president suffered a six-point drop in his satisfaction score from 71% to 65% while his trust rating dropped to 73% from the second quarter’s 75%.

Both leaders still held majority approval in their trust and satisfaction ratings nationwide despite the "significant decreases,” Octa Research noted.

Duterte’s satisfaction score plummeted the most in Visayas — declining by 16 points from 90% to 74%, while survey respondents from Balance Luzon provided the lowest score for Duterte at 62% (lower by 12 points from July).

Trust ratings for the vice president remain the highest in Mindanao — 95%, the highest of the five officials included in the survey. Meanwhile, Duterte received the lowest trust score in Balanze Luzon (64%) and members of Class ABC (59%).

Marcos enjoyed the highest trust rating in the Visayas (78%) and from members of class D (74%) and E (75%). The president’s lowest trust rating comes from Metro Manila (66%) and from members of Class ABC (53%).

Meanwhile, House Speaker Martin Romualdez's satisfaction rating rose by six points from 55% to 61%, while his trust ratings improved from 54% to 60%.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri's ratings remained stable with a one-point increase in his performance ratings from 57% to 58%.

Scores for Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo were the lowest among the five officials, with his satisfaction rate lagging at 20% — lower by eight points from July’s 28%.

Octa Research conducted the survey from September 30 to October 4, days after media reported on Commission on Audit reports showing Davao City’s hefty spending on confidential expenses under Duterte’s term as mayor.

It was also conducted days after the Romualdez-led lower chamber wrapped up its deliberations for the proposed 2024 national budget and decided to realign the proposed P650 million in confidential funds of Duterte’s two offices — the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education

RELATED: House OKs proposed P5.7-trillion budget, agrees to realign Duterte's confidential funds

The OCTA survey had total of 1,200 respondents, which had a margin of error of ±3%.