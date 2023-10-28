^

Headlines

Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2023 | 8:30am
Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec
Kristine Evangelista

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of graft and falsification charges against suspended Department of Agriculture (DA) assistant secretary Kristine Evangelista, Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) vice-president for operations John Gabriel Benedict Trinidad III and 16 other individuals in connection with the alleged profiteering and price manipulation of onions late last year.

In a 26-page resolution, the dispositive portion of which was obtained by the media yesterday, the ombudsman said it found probable cause to indict Evangelista and Trinidad with violation of Section 3 (e) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and falsification of documents as defined and penalized under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code.

Also ordered charged with Evangelista and Trinidad were 16 individuals from the DA, FTI and Bonena Multipurpose Cooperative: Israel Reguyal, Benedict Libres, Marlon Pagsisihan, Jocelyn Jane, Rossul Batadhay, Romy Jimeno, Charlito Ylanan, Francisco Laplana III, Arnold Osorio, Angelo Lajom, Randy Santos, Erickson Cortez, Ruben Bautista, Vince Lorenzo, Windell Glenn Canaan and A.J. Bamala.

The ombudsman, on the other hand, dismissed the charges against DA senior undersecretary Domingo Panganiban, DA administrative officer V Eunice Biblanias, DA officer-in-charge chief accountant Lolita Jamela, FTI president and chief executive officer Robert Tan and FTI Budget Division head Juanita Lualhati “for lack of probable cause.”

“The resolution of this case is without prejudice to the conduct of fact-finding investigation against other public officers and private individuals responsible for the irregularities in the said project,” the ombudsman’s resolution read.

Meanwhile, in a separate decision also released yesterday, the ombudsman has ordered Evangelista’s dismissal for administrative offenses of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Trinidad was likewise ordered dismissed for administrative offenses of gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Aside from their dismissal, the ombudsman also imposed against them the accessory penalties of cancellation of civil service eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

The ombudsman said that in the event Evangelista and Trinidad are already separated from the DA and FTI, respectively, the dismissal is convertible to a fine equivalent to their salary for one year. The ombudsman said the fine “may be deductible from the respondent/s’ retirement benefits, accrued leave credits or any receivable from his/her office.”

The ombudsman, on the other hand, dismissed the administrative charges against Panganiban, Biblanias, Jamela and Lualhati due to “insufficiency of evidence.”

The administrative case against Tan, meanwhile, was dismissed following the ombudsman’s approval of his manifestation to become a state witness and provide additional information relevant to the prosecution of the cases in court.

The ombudsman has yet to release to the media the full copy of its two rulings.

vuukle comment

OMBUDSMAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipina caregiver&rsquo;s courage touches thousands of Israelis

Filipina caregiver’s courage touches thousands of Israelis

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
“The morning of October 7th was a very dark hour for humanity. But amongst all the darkness, there is Camille’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman dismisses Bantag&rsquo;s murder raps vs DOJ, BuCor chiefs

Ombudsman dismisses Bantag’s murder raps vs DOJ, BuCor chiefs

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
According to the Ombudsman, the complaints against Remulla and Catapang was dismissed due to “the lack of...
Headlines
fbtw
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The number coding scheme imposed on major roads in Metro Manila before the COVID-19 pandemic will be reinstated anytime soon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa monitoring LPA, may bring rains during Undas

Pagasa monitoring LPA, may bring rains during Undas

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said it is currently monitoring...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US declare Mutual Defense Treaty covers both countries

Philippines, US declare Mutual Defense Treaty covers both countries

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
In a joint statement issued on Friday, both defense secretaries reaffirmed U.S. support for the Philippines in the wake of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Online work, classes allowed for public schools, offices on October 31

Online work, classes allowed for public schools, offices on October 31

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Malacañang released yesterday a memorandum circular allowing work-from-home arrangement for government employees and...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law formalizing income classification of LGUs

Marcos signs law formalizing income classification of LGUs

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
President Marcos signed into law Republic Act 11964 or the Automatic Income Classification of Local Government Units on Oct....
Headlines
fbtw
US, Philippines defense chiefs vow to step up bilateral pacts

US, Philippines defense chiefs vow to step up bilateral pacts

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 hours ago
The defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States have committed to “redouble efforts” to strengthen...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to AFP: Be ready to defend archipelago

Marcos to AFP: Be ready to defend archipelago

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered the military to be always ready to defend the country against “emerging threats,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with