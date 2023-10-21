PISTON backs transport strikers threatened with 'franchise cancellation'

Members of Manibela transport group wave their protest banners and placards during their strike and demonstration at the foot of Mendiola Bridge in Manila on October 16, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Progressive transport group PISTON came to the aid of their fellow jeepney drivers and operators facing threats from the state due to a two-day strike against PUV phaseout and for their allegations of corruption within the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The LTFRB threatened to cancel the franchises and issue show cause orders against members of Manibela who staged the said "tigil-pasada."

"Does the government have nothing else to do but destroy the livelihoods of its citizens?" PISTON national president Mody Floranda said in a statement sent to media on Saturday.

"Our demands are straight and simple — scrap the PUV phaseout and let us have a fair, pro-people, and reasonable program for public transport that does not disadvantage the small drivers and operators."

Manibela halted their jeepney operations last Monday and Tuesday to protest the December 31 deadline set for the consolidation of traditional jeepney, a prelude to the "hari ng kalsada's" phaseout in lieu with the state's public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

Their president, Mar Valbuena, earlier said that the strike was also done due to corruption within the LTFRB, with at least P5 million being paid "in exchange for the approval of franchise or securing routes and special permits" in connection with the modernization program.

PISTON earlier joined Manibela in a planned week-long transport strike last March 2023 but halted it after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed to study the revision of the highly controversial PUV modernization program.

'Same tactics persist'

Floranda said that the issuance of show cause orders and threats of franchise cancellation have been done before by LTFRB Region VI to PUV operators in Iloilo, who also joined a transport strike in the city last July 24.

"Instead of listening and addressing the calls of the drivers and operators on why our complaints lead to a strike, it seems that the government is really intent on attacking the livelihood and rights of the workers," continued Floranda.

The Convention 87 of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the principles of freedom of association ensures the "right to strike" or conduct work stoppages as protest and can only be restricted in extremely limited circumstances.

The group argued that while PUV drivers and operators have an obligatiuon to provide services to passengers, the ILO said those who provide services, including public transport workers, should enjoy the right to strike and should not be subject to interference or repression by the authorities.

Groups have earlier lamented said move to phaseout traditional jeeps and UV Express since modern minibuses cost as much as P2.8 million each.