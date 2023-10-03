Typhoon Jenny weakens, slows down over Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Jenny (international name: Koinu) weakened slightly as it slowed down over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

Jenny’s peak winds weakened to 155 kilometers per hour near the center, and its gusts reached 190 kph.

The typhoon was last spotted 330 km east of Basco in Batanes or 340 km east of Itbayat town. It was heading northwest at a speed of 10 kph.

Batanes remained under Signal No. 2, indicating the potential for minor to moderate effects from strong gale-force winds.

Meanwhile, the following areas were placed under Signal No. 1:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Santo Tomas, Dinapigue, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Quirino, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig)

Apayao

Northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

Northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal, City of Tabuk)

Ilocos Norte

Residents of these areas may experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

What to expect

PAGASA said that Signal No. 3 is likely the highest signal it will issue.

Jenny is expected to bring heavy rains of up to 100 millimeters to Batanes and Babuyan Islands until Wednesday noon.

The typhoon will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, causing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

The weather bureau warned of possible flooding and landslides, especially in areas identified as susceptible to these hazards, and in places that have received substantial rainfall in the past few days.

Residents of Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol region, and most of MIMAROPA and Visayas will experience gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon today.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan between late Wednesday and Thursday morning. It will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday.

PAGASA said that Jenny may begin to weaken today due to “increasing dry air entrainment and vertical wind shear.”

Forecast position

Oct. 3, 2023 8:00 p.m. - 270 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

Oct. 4, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 210 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

Oct. 4, 2023 8:00 p.m. - 185 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

Oct. 5, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 255 km north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes

Oct. 5, 2023 8:00 p.m. - 350 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Oct. 6, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 445 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Oct. 7, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 565 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Oct. 8, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 665 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico