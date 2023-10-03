Palawan lawmaker and ex-Puerto Princesa mayor Edward Hagedorn passes away

This photo shows Congressman Edward Hagedorn at an event by the Department of Agrarian Reform, July 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Edward Hagedorn (3rd District, Palawan), former mayor of Puerto Princesa City, passed away Tuesday morning.

His family announced his passing on his official Facebook page.

“With heavy hearts, we inform you of the passing of a beloved friend, brother, husband, father, and public servant, Edward Solon Hagedorn,” the announcement read.

“Our dear Congressman died peacefully on October 3rd, 2023, after 76 years of shining his light into the world,” it added.

The tribute to Hagedorn described him as a “champion for the environment, tourism, agriculture, and peace and order.”

Hagedorn’s initiatives as a public servant had “created inclusive spaces for the community and inspired a collective desire for change,” the post read.

“What truly sets Cong. Ed apart is his ability to lead with authority yet maintain a warm and welcoming approach. His charisma shines through in every interaction, leaving a lasting impact on those he touches,” the post added.

Hagedorn became the first elected mayor of Puerto Princesa, Palawan in May 1992 and served as mayor until June 2013.

His legacies as a long-time leader of Puerto Princesa, now known as a popular eco-tourism destination, include its designation as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature, establishment of the city baywalk, construction of the city coliseum and construction of the New City Hall, according to a post by the city government of Puerto Princesa.

Hagedorn ran for senator in the 2013 midterm elections as an independent candidate but lost. He next ran for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2022 elections and won.

Hagedorn was also a political ally of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who appointed him as her "anti-jueteng" czar in 2005 to curb illegal gambling.

In a statement, the Office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that Hagedorn's "passion for the environment, tourism, agriculture, and peace was not just a professional pursuit, but a reflection of his soul."

Romualdez added: "Every moment with Cong. Ed was filled with laughter, wisdom, and profound insights. His genuine warmth and ability to touch lives went beyond titles and protocols. To me, and many of us at the House of Representatives, he wasn’t just a colleague, he was family."

"As we remember Cong. Ed, let us not only grieve his passing but also celebrate the inspiration he provided. His legacy calls us to continue his work with the same passion and love he demonstrated every day," the House leader added.

Details on public service arrangements will be released soon, according to the family.

This is a developing story.