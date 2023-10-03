^

Headlines

Palawan lawmaker and ex-Puerto Princesa mayor Edward Hagedorn passes away

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 10:00am
Palawan lawmaker and ex-Puerto Princesa mayor Edward Hagedorn passes away
This photo shows Congressman Edward Hagedorn at an event by the Department of Agrarian Reform, July 10, 2023.
Facebook / Edward Hagedorn

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Edward Hagedorn (3rd District, Palawan), former mayor of Puerto Princesa City, passed away Tuesday morning.

His family announced his passing on his official Facebook page.

“With heavy hearts, we inform you of the passing of a beloved friend, brother, husband, father, and public servant, Edward Solon Hagedorn,” the announcement read.

“Our dear Congressman died peacefully on October 3rd, 2023, after 76 years of shining his light into the world,” it added.

The tribute to Hagedorn described him as a “champion for the environment, tourism, agriculture, and peace and order.” 

Hagedorn’s initiatives as a public servant had “created inclusive spaces for the community and inspired a collective desire for change,” the post read.

“What truly sets Cong. Ed apart is his ability to lead with authority yet maintain a warm and welcoming approach. His charisma shines through in every interaction, leaving a lasting impact on those he touches,” the post added.

Hagedorn became the first elected mayor of Puerto Princesa, Palawan in May 1992 and served as mayor until June 2013. 

His legacies as a long-time leader of Puerto Princesa, now known as a popular eco-tourism destination, include its designation as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature, establishment of the city baywalk, construction of the city coliseum and construction of the New City Hall, according to a post by the city government of Puerto Princesa.

Hagedorn ran for senator in the 2013 midterm elections as an independent candidate but lost. He next ran for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2022 elections and won.

Hagedorn was also a political ally of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who appointed him as her "anti-jueteng" czar in 2005 to curb illegal gambling. 

In a statement, the Office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that Hagedorn's "passion for the environment, tourism, agriculture, and peace was not just a professional pursuit, but a reflection of his soul." 

Romualdez added: "Every moment with Cong. Ed was filled with laughter, wisdom, and profound insights. His genuine warmth and ability to touch lives went beyond titles and protocols. To me, and many of us at the House of Representatives, he wasn’t just a colleague, he was family."

"As we remember Cong. Ed, let us not only grieve his passing but also celebrate the inspiration he provided. His legacy calls us to continue his work with the same passion and love he demonstrated every day," the House leader added.

Details on public service arrangements will be released soon, according to the family.  

This is a developing story.

vuukle comment

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More Northern Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' intensifies

More Northern Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' intensifies

23 hours ago
PAGASA said that it is still possible that Jenny could make landfall or pass close to Batanes, but the “likelihood is...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Typhoon Jenny steadily strengthens over Philippine Sea

PAGASA: Typhoon Jenny steadily strengthens over Philippine Sea

17 hours ago
Jenny was last spotted 485 kilometers east of Basco in Batanes, with peak winds of 155 km per hour near the center and gusts...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos launches 5-year plan to address seniors&rsquo; needs

Marcos launches 5-year plan to address seniors’ needs

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Philippine government yesterday launched a five-year development plan to address the needs and challenges faced by Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Chinese boats block Philippine fishers in Panatag&rsquo;

‘Chinese boats block Philippine fishers in Panatag’

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The China Coast Guard has deployed rubber boats around Panatag Shoal to prevent Filipino fisherfolk from entering the lagoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Jenny to intensify into typhoon

Jenny to intensify into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
At least two to three typhoons are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month as Tropical Storm Jenny...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nobel prize for medicine goes to COVID-19 vaccine researchers

Nobel prize for medicine goes to COVID-19 vaccine researchers

11 hours ago
Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman won the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday for work on messenger RNA technology that paved the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Sara: Double-digit drop in approval, trust ratings

Marcos, Sara: Double-digit drop in approval, trust ratings

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
While still high, the approval and trust ratings of President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte have seen “significant...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows response to education sector&rsquo;s needs

Marcos vows response to education sector’s needs

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has vowed to respond to the needs of the education sector days before the end of National Teachers’...
Headlines
fbtw
AI newscasting can increase distrust of media &ndash; UP professor

AI newscasting can increase distrust of media – UP professor

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The recent experiment of Philippine broadcasting giant GMA Network Inc. of using artificial intelligence to deliver sports...
Headlines
fbtw
Stanley Ng, youngest PAL president, now PAF reservist

Stanley Ng, youngest PAL president, now PAF reservist

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
After completing 30 days of military training, Philippine Airlines president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng is now...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with