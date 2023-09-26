Health workers file red tape complaint vs DOH regional offices

In this August 2021 photo, a health worker pauses from exhaustion and leans on an ambulance while another places an oxygen tank next to car where a patient is staying outside the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City as COVID-19 patients continue to flood hospitals.

MANILA, Philippines — A coalition of healthcare workers in private hospitals has filed a complaint with the Anti-Red Tape Authority against several Department of Health regional officials for their failure to respond to queries about the status of their COVID-19 benefits.

The United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines (UPHUP), representing over 20,000 healthcare workers, alleged in its complaint that several DOH regional offices failed to comply with Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Businesses and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

UPHUP sent inquiries about the unpaid health emergency allowance of medical workers who served during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to Centers for Health Development across the country on August 25.

The coalition said that while some regional offices promptly responded to its queries, a “significant number of them have not acknowledged or responded to our requests despite the passing of almost a month.”

Under RA 11032, the prescribed timeframe for simple transactions allows a maximum of three working days for action, while for complex matters, the allotted period extends to a maximum of seven working days from the date of receipt.

In cases involving activities that pose danger to public health, safety, morals, policy, and highly technical application, the law provides a maximum timeframe of 20 working days or as determined by the relevant government agency, whichever is shorter.

According to UPHUP, the DOH's Citizen's Charter specifies a response time of only one day and 20 minutes for email requests and inquiries

“The lack of action from a government agency that should be addressing the problems faced by healthcare workers is not only disappointing but also deeply frustrating,” said Ferdinand Gan, vice president of the Alliance of Filipino Workers and a lead convener of UPHUP.

Philstar.com has reached out to the DOH and will update this story with their response.

UPHUP said that data from 155 hospitals reveal an “an alarming average arrears of 19 months, equating to an astonishing sum of nearly P5.8 billion.”

The DOH earlier urged both private and public hospitals to submit reports on the COVID-19 exposure of healthcare workers before the year ends for the speedy release of unpaid health emergency allowance.

Health Undersecretary Enrique Tayag earlier said that a total of P46.4 billion in health emergency allowance has already been disbursed, leaving P15.2 billion to be allocated. — with report from Rhodina Villanueva