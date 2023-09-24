^

Headlines

State colleges, universities call for restoration of budget

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 24, 2023 | 3:10pm
State colleges, universities call for restoration of budget
Senior high school students queue at examination sites in UP Diliman on June 3, 2023 to take the University of the Philippine College Admission Test (UPCAT) as it finally resumes after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Presidents of more than 30 state universities and colleges have called on the Congress to reinstate their funding following a P6-billion cut in the proposed 2024 national budget.

In a joint statement shared by Kabataan party-list Sunday, presidents of SUCs said that the majority of the P6-billion reduction in their budget will impact capital outlay, which includes facilities, equipment, and other investments “that will serve these institutions for periods longer than the next fiscal year.” 

In the proposed 2024 national budget, SUCs have been allocated a total budget of P100.88 billion, marking a reduction of 5.75% compared to this year’s funding of P107.03 billion.  

Out of the 188 SUCs, 30 are set to suffer cuts in their overall budgets. Ten SUCs will face cuts in personnel services, 39 in operating budgets and 36 in capital outlay. 

Instead of implementing budget cuts, officials of state universities and colleges urged lawmakers to augment the budget for higher education. They stressed that the current educational system “fails to adequately cater” to the needs of students due to inadequate financial support.

“Additional budget is needed for our learning institutions to regain their public character and provide ample support for student services and faculty development,” the presidents said.

“If our state universities and colleges are to be expected to do their duties, they must be funded accordingly,” they added.

Signatories to the joint statement include the presidents of the University of the Philippines, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Philippine Normal University and Technological University of the Philippines. 

Lawmakers from the Makabayan earlier filed a resolution calling on the House committee on appropriations to restore the cuts in the budget for SUCs and explore funding sources to increase allocations for the Free Higher Education Program.

“In the end, the youth and the general population stand to lose much if the government does not fully address the unaffordability and inaccesibility of education even in publicly funded learning institutions,” the lawmakers said. 

vuukle comment

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

STATE UNIVERSITIES AND COLLEGES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for September 22 due to smog from Taal

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for September 22 due to smog from Taal

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
Several local government units announced the suspension of classes and work for Sept. 22, 2023 due to Taal's persistent...
Headlines
fbtw
Floods hit Metro Manila roads; 2 LPAs monitored

Floods hit Metro Manila roads; 2 LPAs monitored

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Parts of Metro Manila were submerged in floodwaters due to heavy rains yesterday, causing traffic jams in major roads.
Headlines
fbtw
DND chief blasts China insincerity, hypocrisy

DND chief blasts China insincerity, hypocrisy

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
China’s blaming the grounded BRP Sierre Madre for damage to marine environment is “hypocritical,” Defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro air improves as smog, vog subside

Metro air improves as smog, vog subside

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Air quality in Metro Manila and nearby provinces has returned to normal, as the pollution-related smog in the metropolis...
Headlines
fbtw
House to grant NIA request for P40 billion additional budget

House to grant NIA request for P40 billion additional budget

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The House of Representatives will grant the request of the National Irrigation Authority for additional funding amounting...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No ban: Marcos clarifies plan vs overfishing

No ban: Marcos clarifies plan vs overfishing

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The government is not planning to implement a fishing ban, President Marcos clarified yesterday, saying what he meant in making...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan, US reaffirm cooperation

Philippines, Japan, US reaffirm cooperation

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo held a trilateral meeting in New York with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth implementing containment measures after cyber attack

PhilHealth implementing containment measures after cyber attack

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation is currently implementing containment measures following an information security...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Address challenges in AI, technology in education&rsquo;

‘Address challenges in AI, technology in education’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has urged education policymakers and experts to address the challenges...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with