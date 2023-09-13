^

Headlines

P33 minimum wage hike OKd in Central Visayas

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 5:57pm
P33 minimum wage hike OKd in Central Visayas
Grab riders under the United Delivery Riders of the Philippines and Kapatiran ng Dalawang Gulong gather in Cebu City in November 2022 to protest a reduction of their delivery pay and other incentives.
The Freeman / Aldo Banaynal, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Central Visayas wage board has approved a P33 increase in the daily minimum wage for workers in private establishments, the Department of Labor and Employment announced Wednesday. 

“It provides an increase of PhP33.00, bringing the daily minimum wages in Class A to C areas to a range of P420 to P468 for non-agriculture establishments and P415 to P458 for agriculture and non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers,” DOLE said in a release. 

Class A areas cover the cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay and the municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla and San Fernando. 

Class B areas include the cities of Bais, Bayawan, Bogo, Canlaon, Dumaguete, Guihulngan, Tagbilaran, Tanjay and Toledo. Meanwhile, Class C areas cover municipalities not covered under Class A. 

DOLE said the recently-approved rates represent a 7.6% to 8.6% increase from the existing daily minimum wage rates in Central Visayas. 

It added that the adjustment in wages will lead to a 23% increase in benefits covering the 13th month pay, service incentive leave, and social security benefits such as Social Security System, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and Pag-IBIG. 

Around 346,946 minimum wage earners in Central Visayas are expected to directly benefit from the wage order. 

Nearly 400,000 full-time wage and salary workers earning more than the minimum wage could also indirectly benefit from the salary adjustments. 

The order on wage hike will be published on Friday, and will take effect after 15 days or on October 1. 

vuukle comment

CENTRAL VISAYAS

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Duterte has no plans for politics&rsquo;

‘Duterte has no plans for politics’

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
Former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo may have egged her political ally, former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on &lsquo;Diktaduryang Marcos&rsquo;

DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on ‘Diktaduryang Marcos’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers yesterday condemned the Department of Education directive to change “Diktadurang...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd hit for rebranding of Marcos dictatorship

DepEd hit for rebranding of Marcos dictatorship

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros yesterday scored the Department of Education under Vice President Sara Duterte for having a role in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman wants COA to keep audit findings private

Ombudsman wants COA to keep audit findings private

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires asked Congress on Monday to strike off budget provisions that require the publication of initial...
Headlines
fbtw
Straight 30-day break, less work for teachers

Straight 30-day break, less work for teachers

By Gilbert Bayoran | 3 days ago
Teachers will enjoy a 30-day break after the school year and a reduction of their administrative tasks from 56 to 11, Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos birthday wish: A better state of agriculture

Marcos birthday wish: A better state of agriculture

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
For his birthday wish, “a better state of agriculture” is top of mind for President Marcos.
Headlines
fbtw
Subsidy for rice retailers exempted from election ban

Subsidy for rice retailers exempted from election ban

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Elections granted yesterday the Department of Social Welfare and Development s request to be exempted from...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines offers assistance to quake-hit Morocco

Philippines offers assistance to quake-hit Morocco

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has expressed condolences to the people of Morocco following a powerful earthquake that killed more than...
Headlines
fbtw
SRA classifies all sugar production for domestic consumption

SRA classifies all sugar production for domestic consumption

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
All sugar production for the crop year will be designated for the domestic market as production is seen to drop by at least...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress seeks creation of West Philippine Sea Authority

Congress seeks creation of West Philippine Sea Authority

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Amid calls for a focused and more organized handling of West Philippine Sea affairs, a lawmaker has proposed the establishment...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with