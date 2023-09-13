P33 minimum wage hike OKd in Central Visayas

Grab riders under the United Delivery Riders of the Philippines and Kapatiran ng Dalawang Gulong gather in Cebu City in November 2022 to protest a reduction of their delivery pay and other incentives.

MANILA, Philippines — The Central Visayas wage board has approved a P33 increase in the daily minimum wage for workers in private establishments, the Department of Labor and Employment announced Wednesday.

“It provides an increase of PhP33.00, bringing the daily minimum wages in Class A to C areas to a range of P420 to P468 for non-agriculture establishments and P415 to P458 for agriculture and non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers,” DOLE said in a release.

Class A areas cover the cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay and the municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla and San Fernando.

Class B areas include the cities of Bais, Bayawan, Bogo, Canlaon, Dumaguete, Guihulngan, Tagbilaran, Tanjay and Toledo. Meanwhile, Class C areas cover municipalities not covered under Class A.

DOLE said the recently-approved rates represent a 7.6% to 8.6% increase from the existing daily minimum wage rates in Central Visayas.

It added that the adjustment in wages will lead to a 23% increase in benefits covering the 13th month pay, service incentive leave, and social security benefits such as Social Security System, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and Pag-IBIG.

Around 346,946 minimum wage earners in Central Visayas are expected to directly benefit from the wage order.

Nearly 400,000 full-time wage and salary workers earning more than the minimum wage could also indirectly benefit from the salary adjustments.

The order on wage hike will be published on Friday, and will take effect after 15 days or on October 1.