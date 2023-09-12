^

Headlines

Marcos extends moratorium on farmers' debt payments for two years

Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 4:17pm
Marcos extends moratorium on farmers' debt payments for two years
A rice farmer works in a paddy field in Pulilan, Bulacan province on Aug. 19, 2023.
AFP / Earvin Perias

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Tuesday approved a two-year moratorium on payments for land amortization and interest of agrarian reform beneficiaries. 

Marcos signed an executive order extending the agrarian debt moratorium that he had previously approved in September 2022 for an additional two-year period. The EO extended the moratorium until September 2025. 

The extension of the agrarian debt moratorium is set to benefit beneficiaries who were not covered by the previous EO and the Republic Act 11593 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which was approved in July. 

RA 11593 condoned a total of P57.65 billion of unpaid amortizations, benefiting more than 600,000 farmers tilling around 1.7 million hectares of agrarian reform lands. 

Officials also presented on Tuesday the implementing rules and regulations of the new agrarian law.

“As we chart a path towards a more self-sufficient and equitable Philippines, this administration reaffirms its commitment to enrich the lives of our farmers, ensure the rapid industrialization of our farmlands, and promote sustainable and inclusive growth in our countryside,” Marcos, who is also the agriculture secretary, said in a speech. 

After his election in 2022, the Philippines was wracked with soaring prices of farm commodities such as rice, onions and sugar. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

AGRARIAN REFORM

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Atom Araullo files P2-million damage suit vs red-taggers Badoy, Celiz

Atom Araullo files P2-million damage suit vs red-taggers Badoy, Celiz

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Atom Araullo filed a civil complaint Monday at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court to seek redress for damages and injury...
Headlines
fbtw
US, Vietnam warn against 'threat or use of force' in South China Sea

US, Vietnam warn against 'threat or use of force' in South China Sea

9 hours ago
The United States and Vietnam warned on Monday against the "threat or use of force" in the disputed South China Sea, days...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DOF usec says Palace wanted her out in July

Ex-DOF usec says Palace wanted her out in July

16 hours ago
As early as July this year, Cielo Magno says Malacañang already wanted her out as undersecretary of the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo slams jockeying for DMW top post

Tulfo slams jockeying for DMW top post

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Despite the designation of Department of Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Cacdac to temporarily head the DMW after secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on &lsquo;Diktaduryang Marcos&rsquo;

DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on ‘Diktaduryang Marcos’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers yesterday condemned the Department of Education directive to change “Diktadurang...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ombudsman wants COA to keep initial audit observations private

Ombudsman wants COA to keep initial audit observations private

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires asked Congress on Monday to strike off budget provisions that require the publication of initial...
Headlines
fbtw
Tony Leachon steps down as DOH special adviser

Tony Leachon steps down as DOH special adviser

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Leachon cited personal reasons for his resignation in a letter addressed to Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.
Headlines
fbtw
Ressa, Rappler cleared of fifth tax evasion charge

Ressa, Rappler cleared of fifth tax evasion charge

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
This development means that Ressa and RHC have been cleared of all five tax evasion charges filed during the administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Gasoline price up by P0.20, diesel by P0.40

Gasoline price up by P0.20, diesel by P0.40

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Oil firms are raising pump prices anew today, extending the streak of increases in diesel and kerosene prices to a 10th consecutive...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with