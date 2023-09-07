Marcos, Harris hold talks on South China Sea, maritime cooperation

Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (L) listens as US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the 11th ASEAN-US Summit as part of the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on September 6, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. met with United States Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss security issues in the South China Sea and maritime cooperation between Manila and Washington.

Marcos held a meeting with Harris on the sidelines of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

“The two leaders discussed the maritime security environment in the South China Sea, and reviewed opportunities to enhance bilateral maritime cooperation, including alongside likeminded partners,” the White House said in a readout.

Harris reaffirmed United States’ “ironclad alliance commitment” to the Philippines, and stressed the role of the relationship between the nations in ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The two also discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and enhance economic resilience, according to White House.

During the ASEAN-US Summit, Marcos said that Washington is more than just a “longstanding, close and reliable” ally of the Philippines.

“The US is also undeniably ASEAN’s partner in achieving our collective goals and aspirations as nations, both on the domestic and on the international fronts,” the chief executive said.

Marcos on Tuesday called out “misleading narratives” that reduce disputes in the South China Sea to a mere competition between two influential nations as such claims deny Manila’s independence and agency, and disregards its legitimate interests.

He did not name the “powerful countries” associated with disputes in the strategic waterway. But superpowers United States and China have repeatedly engaged in a war of words over the South China Sea.

Beijing claims the majority of the South China Sea, including parts that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea, which an arbitration ruling in 2016 declared has no legal basis. China’s claim of historic sovereignty also overlaps with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia

China’s premier Le Qiang said on Wednesday that major powers should keep their differences under control and avoid “a new Cold War”, in a thinly veiled reference to the United States. — with report from Agence France-Presse