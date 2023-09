Walang pasok: Class suspensions for September 4

Some students are seen wading through the flooded Taft Avenue due to a heavy downpour despite the announcement of cancellation of classes in Manila on Aug. 31, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have announced a class suspension on September 4 due to the continuous rains caused by habagat and Typhoon Hanna.

PAGASA said Hanna is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility within the next 6 to 12 hours.

Below is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:

Metro Manila

Caloocan City – all levels (public and private)

Malabon City – all levels (public and private)

Marikina City – all levels (public and private)

Navotas City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Quezon City Barangay Apolonio Samson – preschool to elementary (public) Barangay Bagong Silangan – preschool to senior high school (public) Barangay Greater Lagro – preschool to senior high school (public) Barangay Holy Spirit – preschool to senior high school (public) Barangay Payatas – preschool to senior high school (public)



Central Luzon

Bataan – all levels (public and private)

Bulacan Bocaue – all levels (public and private) Bustos – all levels (public and private) Calumpit – all levels (public and private) Malolos City – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private) Norzagaray – all levels (public and private) Paombong – all levels (public and private) Plaridel – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private) Santa Maria – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Pampanga – all levels (public and private)

Angeles City – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)

Tarlac province

Bamban – all levels (public and private)

Concepcion – all levels (public and private)

Olongapo City – all levels (public and private)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Baguio City – preschool to elementary (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Norte – preschool to elementary (public and private)

Ilocos Sur Santa Lucia – all levels (public and private)

Pangasinan Alaminos City – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Bani – all levels (public and private) Binmaley – all levels (public and private) Bugallon – all levels (public and private) Calasiao – all levels (public and private) Infanta – all levels (public and private) Lingayen – all levels (public and private) Malasiqui – all levels (public and private) Mangaldan – all levels (public and private) Mangatarem – all levels (public and private) Mapandan – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private) San Carlos City – preschool to senior high school (public and private) San Fabian – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Santa Barbara – all levels (public and private)

Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)

Please refresh this page for updates.