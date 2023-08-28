^

Palace holds necrological service for Susan ‘Toots’ Ople

August 28, 2023 | 10:40am
Palace holds necrological service for Susan â��Tootsâ�� Ople
Screenshot of the necrological service for the late Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Maria Susana "Toots" Ople during a necrological service at the Kalayaan Hall in Malacañan Palace on August 28, 2023.
Screenshot via RTVM

MANILA, Philippines —  A solemn necrological service has been arranged for the late Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Maria Susana “Toots” Ople in Malacañan Palace on Monday.

Ople’s remains arrived at the Kalayaan Grounds early Monday ahead of the Eucharistic Celebration and necrological service for her.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte and Cabinet secretaries pay their final respects to Ople, who dedicated her life in championing the rights of Overseas Filipino Workers.

Marcos is expected to deliver a eulogy which will be followed by a message from the bereaved family, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

PCO also said Ople’s remains will be opened for public viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. They will be transferred to the DMW Building at 5:30 p.m.

Ople passed away “surrounded by her family and loved ones” on Tuesday afternoon. She was 61.

Ople’s remains will be brought back to Chapel 1 of the Heritage Memorial Park sa Taguig City and will lie there until August 29, Tuesday. 

The DMW earlier said that instead of sending flowers, visitors are encouraged to donate to the Blas F. Ople Policy Center, a non-profit organization centered on OFW affairs. 

“This way Sec. Toots' advocacy for migrant workers rights and welfare may continue and flourish,” it said in a statement. — Rosette Adel

SUSAN OPLE
