Gov't to study Candaba impounding system as flood solution — Marcos

Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 2:57pm
Residents wade through floodwaters left by torrential rains of Typhoon Doksuri in Calumpit, Bulacan province on July 29, 2023.
AFP / Earvin Perias

MANILA, Philippines — The government needs to study the proposed construction of an impounding system in the Candaba swamp, which was floated as a long-term solution to address flooding in Central Luzon, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos said this Monday during a meeting with local officials from Pampanga following a massive flooding triggered by tropical cyclones Egay and Falcon as well as the southwest monsoon. 

“We need to study [the construction of impounding] carefully because if nothing is done, flooding will happen again and again even if we dredge,” Marcos said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation President Rogelio Singson, a former public works and highways chief, proposed the construction of a 200-hectare water impounding area in Pampanga’s Candaba swamp to prevent flooding in nearby and low-lying areas. 

Rep. Anna York Bondoc (Pampanga) expressed opposition to the proposal, saying this will affect people’s livelihoods, especially rice farmers. 

The chief executive assured the local officials that the proposed project will not push through without their consent. 

“If there are people who will be displaced, I will personally guarantee each farmer that they will be transferred to another location that is equally good to ensure they won’t encounter difficulties or losses,” Marcos said. 

The president stressed the need to elevate a portion of the North Luzon Expressway to prevent traffic congestion amid floods. He also mentioned the conduct of dredging operations as a short-term solution. 

Marcos also visited flood-affected communities in nearby Bulacan. He urged government officials to implement “more attuned” solutions to climate change. Scientists have warned that cyclones are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the two tropical cyclones and the enhanced southwest monsoon have affected over 3.2 million people nationwide. Thirty individuals were reportedly dead, while 10 remain missing.

The Department of Agriculture placed agricultural losses due to the combined effects of Egay, Falcon and the southwest monsoon to P4.66 billion. 

The initial damage to infrastructure was estimated at around P3.6 billion, according to the NDRRMC.

The Senate public works committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the efficiency of the government’s numerous flood control and urban drainage projects in reducing flooding. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

