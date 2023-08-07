^

Headlines

Senate to tackle adequacy of government’s flood control efforts

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 11:01am
Senate to tackle adequacy of governmentâ��s flood control efforts
Residents of Barangay Talibaew in Calasiao, Pangasinan brave the flooded roads using improvised boats on August 1, 2023.
STAR / Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate public works committee is set to question officials in charge of flood control and infrastructure over the spate of flooding that has submerged parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces after a long spell of stormy weather.

The committees on public works and the environment, natural resources and climate change will hold a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the efficiency of the government’s numerous flood control and urban drainage projects in reducing flooding.

This comes after intermittent rains brought by tropical cyclones Egay and Falcon, as well as the southwest monsoon, waterlogged parts of the country and highlighted the perennial problem of flooding in Metro Manila, Bulacan and Pangasinan.

Flooding affected some roads in Metro Manila and led to bumper-to-bumper traffic jams, causing private motorists and public utility vehicles to spend hours on the road. 

Public works committee chairperson Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has criticized the ongoing issue of flooding in certain areas despite significant investments in flood control measures. 

"The public is already frustrated, and I myself am getting annoyed with the repeated flooding every time it rains, especially our fellow citizens who have to wade through the floodwaters. We no longer need the excuses we used to hear; what's needed now is action on what should be done to prevent flooding," said Revilla.

The joint committee hearing will discuss the resolutions filed by Senators Joel Villanueva and Imee Marcos to investigate the inadequacy of government initiatives to address the country’s perennial flood problem following the torrential rains brought by Typhoon Egay.

Officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) were invited to the Wednesday hearing to provide an explanation for the worsening flooding situation and to propose concrete actions to address the problem, Revilla said in a press release.

Revilla said the panel has invited  DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan and MMDA Chair Romando Artes to report on the implementation and compliance of the government’s Flood Control Masterplan which was developed in collaboration with the World Bank. 

The hearing is also set to scrutinize how existing masterplans from local government units, MMDA and DPWH work together to solve flooding. 

Part of the Senate hearing will also focus on regulations holding contractors accountable for damaging drainage facilities.

Revilla cited as a recent example a mall contractor that allegedly caused flooding on the South Luzon Expressway.

“There should be responsibility and accountability for contractors who damage drainage systems… It should be clarified what penalties or liabilities should be imposed if applicable, and ensure that the repairs by the contractors are effective and properly done," Revilla said.

Revilla was referring to the flooding that was reported at a ground-level portion of Skyway in Parañaque City in July. 

San Miguel Corporation, the operator of the Skyway system, apologized to motorists for the inconvenience and explained that while the portion has historically remained flood-free, a drainage system outside the Skyway system had caused heavy flooding.

vuukle comment

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos hosts concert honoring Filipino athletes

President Marcos hosts concert honoring Filipino athletes

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Filipino athletes were honored yesterday during the second installment of the Konsyerto sa Palasyo a concert series that seeks...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines condemns China's use of water cannons at its vessels

Philippines condemns China's use of water cannons at its vessels

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The incident happened Saturday as the Coast Guard escorted boats carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for military...
Headlines
fbtw
Jeepney group to seek fare increase if

Jeepney group to seek fare increase if

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
A temporary fare hike should be allowed if the price of diesel continues to go up, according to transport group Alliance of...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice prices seen to go up by P4/kilo

Rice prices seen to go up by P4/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The retail price of rice will have a P4 per kilo increase until the mid-September palay harvest as the price of palay continues...
Headlines
fbtw
P65,000 monthly pay proposed to make nurses stay

P65,000 monthly pay proposed to make nurses stay

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
To encourage health care workers to stay and not leave for employment overseas, the labor group Federation of Free Workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government lifeline program to help poor pay electric bills

Government lifeline program to help poor pay electric bills

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government is set to launch next month a lifeline rate program that aims to help qualified poor households pay their electricity...
Headlines
fbtw
SoKor grants $9 million to Philippines, Timor-Leste vs marine pollution

SoKor grants $9 million to Philippines, Timor-Leste vs marine pollution

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
South Korea has selected the Philippines and Timor-Leste for a $9-million assistance to address marine plastic pollution...
Headlines
fbtw
Government forced to borrow P4 billion daily &ndash; lawmaker

Government forced to borrow P4 billion daily – lawmaker

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The government spends P15.8 billion from the P11.7 billion total taxes it generates, which forces it to borrow P4 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Stronger balikbayan box security sought

Stronger balikbayan box security sought

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Office of the President and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission are partnering with the Bureau of Customs...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with