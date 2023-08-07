Senate to tackle adequacy of government’s flood control efforts

Residents of Barangay Talibaew in Calasiao, Pangasinan brave the flooded roads using improvised boats on August 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate public works committee is set to question officials in charge of flood control and infrastructure over the spate of flooding that has submerged parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces after a long spell of stormy weather.

The committees on public works and the environment, natural resources and climate change will hold a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the efficiency of the government’s numerous flood control and urban drainage projects in reducing flooding.

This comes after intermittent rains brought by tropical cyclones Egay and Falcon, as well as the southwest monsoon, waterlogged parts of the country and highlighted the perennial problem of flooding in Metro Manila, Bulacan and Pangasinan.

Flooding affected some roads in Metro Manila and led to bumper-to-bumper traffic jams, causing private motorists and public utility vehicles to spend hours on the road.

Public works committee chairperson Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has criticized the ongoing issue of flooding in certain areas despite significant investments in flood control measures.

"The public is already frustrated, and I myself am getting annoyed with the repeated flooding every time it rains, especially our fellow citizens who have to wade through the floodwaters. We no longer need the excuses we used to hear; what's needed now is action on what should be done to prevent flooding," said Revilla.

The joint committee hearing will discuss the resolutions filed by Senators Joel Villanueva and Imee Marcos to investigate the inadequacy of government initiatives to address the country’s perennial flood problem following the torrential rains brought by Typhoon Egay.

Officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) were invited to the Wednesday hearing to provide an explanation for the worsening flooding situation and to propose concrete actions to address the problem, Revilla said in a press release.

Revilla said the panel has invited DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan and MMDA Chair Romando Artes to report on the implementation and compliance of the government’s Flood Control Masterplan which was developed in collaboration with the World Bank.

The hearing is also set to scrutinize how existing masterplans from local government units, MMDA and DPWH work together to solve flooding.

Part of the Senate hearing will also focus on regulations holding contractors accountable for damaging drainage facilities.

Revilla cited as a recent example a mall contractor that allegedly caused flooding on the South Luzon Expressway.

“There should be responsibility and accountability for contractors who damage drainage systems… It should be clarified what penalties or liabilities should be imposed if applicable, and ensure that the repairs by the contractors are effective and properly done," Revilla said.

Revilla was referring to the flooding that was reported at a ground-level portion of Skyway in Parañaque City in July.

San Miguel Corporation, the operator of the Skyway system, apologized to motorists for the inconvenience and explained that while the portion has historically remained flood-free, a drainage system outside the Skyway system had caused heavy flooding.