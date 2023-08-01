^

Headlines

New IELTS review platform launched

Philstar.com
August 1, 2023 | 1:14pm
New IELTS review platform launched
Photo of the IELTS review platform.
British Council of the Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The British Council of the Philippines launched ‘IELTS Ready: Premium’ on Monday for the takers of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam.

The review platform is available to users who are registered to take the exam. They may access the review materials for free from the time they register until they take the exam. 

With IELTS Ready: Premium, registered users will be able to access 40 IELTS timed and untimed mock tests, recorded classes and support by IELTS experts. 

They will also be able to access the following:

  • Writing practice with model answers to show what examiners are looking for to achieve required scores
  • Feedback from IELTS experts on every reading and listening question
  • Tailored support to target areas where test takers need to improve
  • Familiarisation videos so test takers are prepared for their test 

Data from the British Council showed high satisfaction ratings for the platform during its pilot run, with 97% saying it helped them achieve their desired score.

Southeast Asia Regional Exams Manager Samantha Smith said that the platform aims to make IELTS more accessible to Filipinos.

“Alongside opening more test centres, we will provide IELTS Ready Premium to give our Filipino test takers an additional boost to their preparation process to get a great result [the] first time and help them make their dreams come true," she said.

IELTS is a globally-recognized English language proficiency exam for people looking to work, migrate or study in countries where English is the native language. 

Last March, British Council in the Philippines held the IELTS Fair in multiple locations in the country after two years of hiatus.

The British Council in the Philippines supports thousands of IELTS test takers annually. —Intern, Ingrid Alexandrea Delgado

vuukle comment

IELTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'
play

'Falcon' strengthens further, continues to enhance 'habagat'

1 day ago
Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as areas hit hard by Egay (international name: Doksuri) last week were still...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for July 31 due to 'Falcon'

Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for July 31 due to 'Falcon'

1 day ago
As Typhoon Falcon intensifies amid recovery efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Egay, some local government units have announced...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Falcon
play

LIVE updates: Typhoon Falcon

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Falcon," the sixth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' gains strength, accelerates over Philippine Sea

'Falcon' gains strength, accelerates over Philippine Sea

1 day ago
Falcon’s peak winds and gusts increased to 110 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 135 kph, respectively...
Headlines
fbtw
Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today

Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today

1 day ago
Severe Tropical Storm Falcon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility tonight or tomorrow morning and may...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes &mdash; PAGASA

Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes — PAGASA

5 hours ago
“Falcon is potentially at its peak intensity at this time and likely to maintain its strength for the next 48 hours,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Appeal for donations to Egay fund drive

Appeal for donations to Egay fund drive

14 hours ago
With the continuous rains and threats of even more flooding, families already overwhelmed by Typhoon Egay continue to take...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Government to fully back Palaro athletes&rsquo; development

Marcos: Government to fully back Palaro athletes’ development

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos reiterated yesterday his administration’s commitment to support the country’s athletes even as...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with