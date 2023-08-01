New IELTS review platform launched

MANILA, Philippines — The British Council of the Philippines launched ‘IELTS Ready: Premium’ on Monday for the takers of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam.

The review platform is available to users who are registered to take the exam. They may access the review materials for free from the time they register until they take the exam.

With IELTS Ready: Premium, registered users will be able to access 40 IELTS timed and untimed mock tests, recorded classes and support by IELTS experts.

They will also be able to access the following:

Writing practice with model answers to show what examiners are looking for to achieve required scores

Feedback from IELTS experts on every reading and listening question

Tailored support to target areas where test takers need to improve

Familiarisation videos so test takers are prepared for their test

Data from the British Council showed high satisfaction ratings for the platform during its pilot run, with 97% saying it helped them achieve their desired score.

Southeast Asia Regional Exams Manager Samantha Smith said that the platform aims to make IELTS more accessible to Filipinos.

“Alongside opening more test centres, we will provide IELTS Ready Premium to give our Filipino test takers an additional boost to their preparation process to get a great result [the] first time and help them make their dreams come true," she said.

IELTS is a globally-recognized English language proficiency exam for people looking to work, migrate or study in countries where English is the native language.

Last March, British Council in the Philippines held the IELTS Fair in multiple locations in the country after two years of hiatus.

The British Council in the Philippines supports thousands of IELTS test takers annually. —Intern, Ingrid Alexandrea Delgado