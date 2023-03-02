British Council brings back in-person IELTS Fair

MANILA, Philippines — After two years, the British Council in the Philippines is set to bring back the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) Fair in multiple locations in the country this month.

IELTS, jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English, is the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration.

This globally-recognized English assessment helps millions of people study, work and live abroad.

Test takers are measured in listening, reading, writing and speaking. All tests are scored on a banded system from 1 (the lowest) through to 9 (the highest band).

Currently, over 11,000 organizations accept IELTS as a secure, valid and reliable indicator of true-to-life ability to communicate in English for education, immigration and professional accreditation.

The British Council in the Philippines supports thousands of test takers annually. The first edition of the event started in 2016.

It organizes IELTS Fair, an annual event that gathers review centers, education agencies, immigration consultancies and recruitment firms from the council’s partner

network. The event provides test takers tips, resources and knowledge about the IELTS.

This year, the IELTS fair will take place from 9 a.m. at the following venues:

March 4 – Ion Hotel, Legarda Road., Baguio City

March 11– Quest Hotel, Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City

March 18– Crowne Plaza, Ortigas Centre

March 25– Pinnacle Hotel, Poblacion District, Davao City

Lotus Postrado, British Council’s country director, said that they are thrilled about the return of the IELTS Fair in-person. He said that this is a "perfect timing," citing the 45th Anniversary of the council this year.

"The British Council has always been committed to bridging possibilities between the UK and the Philippines, and IELTS has been one of the many ways that we are able to do that. We're glad to support Filipinos through our work, and we are excited to do more in the years ahead," Postrado said.

Attendees of the fair can expect to learn the best practices on how test takers can take advantage of global opportunities through IELTS from experts from various education agencies and recruitment firms.

Special on-the-day promos, exclusive offers, and exciting prizes await attendees.

During the event, past IELTS takers are also expected to share their experiences and success stories, while experts will give tips on how to ace the four components of the exam.

The fair is also packed with discussions on processing study, work, and immigration visas.

As the event seeks to provide global opportunity to test takers, interested applicants will have the chance to interact with overseas employment recruiters and ask them questions directly.

"The British Council aims to help Filipinos take advantage of global opportunities that are very much available to them. Through events like the IELTS Fair, we provide tools and assistance to help as many people as we can to reach their goals," Samantha Smith, British Council's Regional Exams manager, Southeast Asia, said.

The public may register to attend the IELTS Fair on this site. The registration is free of charge.