Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for August 1 due to 'Falcon'

People wait for transportation along a flooded street of Manila as Tropical Storm Khanun intensifies the southwest monsoon rain on July 29, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Classes and government offices in several provinces remain suspended on Tuesday due to Typhoon Falcon. Local government units and affected families also continue recovery efforts after Typhoon Egay left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in a 5 a.m. weather bulletin that "Falcon" may exit the PAR region as early as Tuesday afternoon. It, however, is likely to maintain its strength in the next two days, the state bureau reported.

Here is the list of announced class and/or work suspensions.

All levels

Calasiao, Pangasinan

Dagupan City (including provincial government work)

San Simon, Pampanga (including provincial government work)

Candaba, Pampanga (including provincial government work)

Santa Maria, Bulacan

Only government work

Masantol, Pampanga

Malolos, Bulacan

Please refresh the page for updates.

—Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores