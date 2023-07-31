^

Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for July 31 due to 'Falcon'

Philstar.com
July 31, 2023 | 10:18am
Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for July 31 due to 'Falcon'
This photo taken July 29, 2023 shows a pedestrian wading a flooded street of Manila as Tropical Storm Khanun intensifies the southwest monsoon rain.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — As Typhoon Falcon intensifies amid recovery efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Egay, some local government units have announced class suspensions in all levels of both public and private schools, including some government offices, for July 31. 

According to a 5 a.m. advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, "Falcon" is moving north northwestward with sustained winds at a speed of 150 kilometer per hour. 

Among those that announced class and/or work suspensions are:

All levels

 

  • Dagupan City (including provincial government work)
  • Calasiao, Pangasinan (including provincial government work)
  • Candaba, Pampanga (including provincial government work)
  • San Simon, Pampanga (including provincial government work)
  • Marikina City (including provincial government work)
  • Bulacan Province (including provincial government work)
  • Balagtas, Bulacan (including provincial government work)
  • Baliwag, Bulacan
  • Olongapo, Bulacan
  • Malolos, Bulacan (including provincial government work)
  • Santa Maria, Bulacan

Only government work

  • Macabebe, Pampanga 

Please refresh the page for updates.

—Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores

