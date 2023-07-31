^

Teachers: Online classes during calamities insensitive

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
July 31, 2023 | 12:00am
“This is unjust and inhumane. This is also insensitive to the actual situation of our general public during calamities,” ACT chairperson Vladimer Quetua said in a press statement over the weekend.
MANILA, Philippines — The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) slammed as “unrealistic and insensitive” the Department of Education (DepEd)’s statement that alternative learning, which may include modular and online classes, shall be implemented during typhoons and other calamities instead of totally suspending classes.

“This is unjust and inhumane. This is also insensitive to the actual situation of our general public during calamities,” ACT chairperson Vladimer Quetua said in a press statement over the weekend.

Quetua was reacting to the statement of DepEd Undersecretary and spokesperson Michael Poa last week that in order to avoid learning disruptions, only the face-to-face component of classes shall be suspended during disaster, with the students expected to continue their education at home.

“Before, if there is a typhoon, classes are immediately suspended… But now, to maximize learning continuity since we are on learning recovery mode, we do not suspend classes,” Poa said in a mix of English and Filipino during the post-State of the Nation Address forum on July 26.

“What we suspend right now is in-person classes. But our learners continue with their education at home using what we call alternative delivery modes, whether modules, blended or online learning,” he added.

Quetua said that while the ACT understands the need to overcome the learning crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are situations wherein students’ and the teachers’ safety and welfare must be given primary importance.

“During calamities, the government, which includes DepEd, should be thinking of ways on how to provide assistance to its constituents. Instead of adding to the burden of teachers and students who are already suffering from recent typhoons, the DepEd must think of ways to assist them,” Quetua said.

