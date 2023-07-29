1st National Museum in Cebu: Whatâ€™s inside

1st National Museum in Cebu: What’s inside

This July 28, 2023 photo shows the facade of the National Museum of the Philippines in Cebu.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday inaugurated National Museum in Cebu, the first of its kind in the province and the largest in the Visayas region.

During the inauguration, Marcos was joined by First Lady Liza Marcos, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, National Museum Philippines chair Andoni Aboitiz, NMP Director General Jeremy Barnes, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

NMP-Cebu’s location origin

The NMP-Cebu, located at the heart of Cebu City’s shipping capital, was built in the former location of the Cebu Customs House, built in 1910. This structure used to be a place of trade between the island and neighboring communities, and was designed by American architect William Edward Parsons.

The building stood for 94 years and withstood the World War II before it was converted by former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo into “Malacañang sa Sugbo” in 2004, the official residence of a Philippine president in Cebu.

The cultural treasure, however, became a casualty of the Oct. 15, 2013 earthquake and was among the 25 public and private structures that sustained damage and was closed down.

Arroyo’s daughter, former chair of the NMP in 2019, proposed the restoration and conversion of the landmark of the NMP in Cebu.

The proposal was supported by the Cebu Port Authority, former President Rodrigo Duterte’s office and the local chief executives of the province.

In December 2019, the Cebu Port Authority and the NMP signed a usufruct agreement which greenlighted the use the landmark as NMP for 25 years.

From 2020 to 2023, the Department of Tourism through its infrastructure arm, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) supported the restoration and conversion efforts of the NMP-Cebu.

Marcos said the conversion of the landmark into an NMP-managed property is in line with the national government’s agenda to promote tourism and the Filipino brand.

“I am delighted to be with you today at the inauguration of the National Museum of the Philippines in Cebu City. It is a milestone not only for the Queen City of the South and the whole province of Cebu but for the entire country as the opening of this museum brings to the fore our rich, natural cultural, and artistic treasures,” Marcos said in his speech.

“Museums are considered valuable cultural assets to a nation as they build a sense of community, document history, inspire creativity, promote tourism, and unite people through shared heritage. Indeed, through the art and the artifacts that they showcase, museums enable visitors to get a glimpse of the past, understand the present, and illuminate the way to the future,” he added.

“The inauguration is a true testament that when we pursue a united approach to any task, we can accomplish projects that will benefit generations of Filipinos,” the president said.

What’s inside?

The NMP-Cebu, touted for its cultural and historical relevance, is set to open to the public for free starting Aug. 1 2023.

It houses five key art galleries for its inaugural event:

????????????????'???? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????-?????????????????



Together with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos, DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco joined the highest officials of the Philippines... pic.twitter.com/a1wPriOcWu — Visit Philippines (@TourismPHL) July 29, 2023

..and the heads of the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) and the local chief executives of Cebu Province as the first visitors to fully experience and witness the archaeological wonders and priceless art displayed at the newly inaugurated NMP-Cebu. pic.twitter.com/Uuim7m394w — Visit Philippines (@TourismPHL) July 29, 2023

'Kinaiyahan: Cebu’s Natural Wonders' of Gallery 1

The first gallery features rare geological features, including some unfamiliar plant and animal species endemic to the place.

'Ang Karaang Sugbo ug ang mga Kabiling Bahandi' of Gallery 2

The Gallery 2, on the other hand, features significant archaeological finds that would further educate visitors about the history of Cebu, and others related to the Philippines.

'Paglawig: Cultural Movement Across the Seas' of Gallery 3

The third gallery highlights the exhibit of sustained ethnographic traditions inculcated in maritime history and industry.

'The Philippine Center New York Core Collection of 1974' of Gallery 4

The fourth gallery brought the collection of the Philippine Center in New York to Cebu, featuring artworks of leading Filipino artists in the early 1970s.

'Ang Kamamugnaon ug Kinaadman ni Maestro Tinong' of Gallery 5

The Gallery 5 contains the work of famed Cebuano artist Martino “Tinong” Abellana, dubbed as the “Dean of Cebuano Painters.”

Abellana, a central figure in the development of most Cebuano artists, generously opened his home to the children of Carcar and shared his kamamugnaon (creativity) and kinaadman (genius) with generations of Cebuano artists for more than four decades.

The exhibit is a tribute to his work as it showcases a selection of his works, including sketches, portraits, abstract paintings, and landscapes, pooled from the Abellana family and private collectors.

What it means for Cebu, Visayas tourism

Frasco is optimistic that the new NMP-Cebu will boost tourism in Cebu and the entire Visayas region.

"With the newly-inaugurated National Museum of the Philippines in Cebu, the cradle of Christianity in the Philippines, we open the doors to a temple of history and culture, inviting tourists - local and international alike to witness the archaeological and natural wonders and rich culture and artistry of this side of the country. The NMP-Cebu is not just a museum but a bridge to our past and a window into our future, highlighting the commonalities and strengths of our identity as Cebuanos and as Filipinos,“ Frasco said.

“The opening of the largest National Museum of the Philippines in Visayas will not only provide tourism gains in the province of Cebu but in the entire region. Needless to say, the museum will be a substantial addition to the plethora of offerings of Cebu providing a new reason to love and visit Cebu, and Central Visayas,” the tourism chief added.

The newly inaugurated museum would be open to the public from Tuesdays to Sundays, (except on religious holidays) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.