Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for July 28

Children walk along a sea wall at Navotas in Metro Manila on July 26, 2023, as Super Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon island.

MANILA, Philippines — Classes from some public and private high schools remain suspended in all levels on Friday, a day after Typhoon Egay (International name: Doksuri) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Some offices and government agencies, however, have not been suspended.

State weather bureau reported that "Egay" is now headed for Taiwan.

Meanwhile, The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration also said in a 5 a.m. advisory that the tropical depression outside PAR has intensified into tropical storm "Khanun".

Among the local government units that announced class and/or work suspensions are:

All levels

Cordillera Administrative Region (including provincial government work)

Baguio City

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City (including provincial government work)

Central Luzon

Angeles City

Bamban, Tarlac

Bulacan (including provincial government work)

San Fernando, Pampanga

Please refresh the page for updates.

—Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores