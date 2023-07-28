Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for July 28
MANILA, Philippines — Classes from some public and private high schools remain suspended in all levels on Friday, a day after Typhoon Egay (International name: Doksuri) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Some offices and government agencies, however, have not been suspended.
State weather bureau reported that "Egay" is now headed for Taiwan.
Meanwhile, The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration also said in a 5 a.m. advisory that the tropical depression outside PAR has intensified into tropical storm "Khanun".
Among the local government units that announced class and/or work suspensions are:
All levels
- Cordillera Administrative Region (including provincial government work)
- Baguio City
- Ilocos Region
- Dagupan City (including provincial government work)
- Central Luzon
- Angeles City
- Bamban, Tarlac
- Bulacan (including provincial government work)
- San Fernando, Pampanga
—Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores
