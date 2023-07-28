Tropical depression outside PAR develops into Tropical Storm Khanun

Satellite image from PAGASA as of 5 a.m., July 28, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has intensified into a tropical storm, the state weather bureau said early Friday morning.

In a 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the tropical storm, which has been given an international name of "Khanun," is now located 1,315 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

PAG-ASA said that the Khanun is expected to enter PAR between late Saturday night to early Sunday morning and could reach severe tropical storm status in less than 24 hours.

Khanun packs winds of 65 km per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

According to the state weather bureau, the Southwest Monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, as well as occasional rains, to Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands.

Meanwhile, the rest of Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the Southwest Monsoon and Localized Thunderstorms.

Strong winds from the Southwest will prevail over Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, leading to rough seas in the region.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to bring rain to much of Luzon and the Visayas, further amplified by Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) which has moved beyond PAR.

The Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern part of Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo islands, can expect monsoon rain or heavy rainfall, PAG-ASA said.

The state weather bureau also said that Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, the rest of Central Luzon and the rest of Mimaropa will experience occasional rain. Cagayan Valley and Western Visayas will encounter scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA also issued a warning to areas impacted by the southwest monsoon to remain vigilant for possible floods and landslides. — Cristina Chi