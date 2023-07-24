^

LIVE updates: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2023

July 24, 2023 | 7:28am
LIVE updates: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2023
Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2023
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa complex, before a joint session of Congress, on July 24, 2022, commencing at 4 p.m.

Marcos is expected to present his administration's vision, policies and key priorities for the nation's progress.

Follow Philstar.com's live full coverage of the SONA.

Recommended
