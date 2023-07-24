LIVE updates: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2023

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa complex, before a joint session of Congress, on July 24, 2022, commencing at 4 p.m.

Marcos is expected to present his administration's vision, policies and key priorities for the nation's progress.

Follow Philstar.com's live full coverage of the SONA. (Can't view the LIVE updates? Click here.)