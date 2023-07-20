^

Headlines

SSS adopts PhilSys registry for social security transactions

Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 9:25am
SSS adopts PhilSys registry for social security transactions
Individuals queue for their respective transactions at the Social Security System (SSS) branch in Marikina City on May 6, 2022.
STAR / Jesse Bustos, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday announced its partnership with Social Security System (SSS) for the latter's adoption of the national ID in social security services to expand operations in the digital economy.

The two agencies signed a Memorandum of Understanding last July 11 that seeks to establish a framework of cooperation in the adoption of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) in the SSS.

The MUO also aims to determine other possible joint projects and programs as well as provide the public with more convenient and accessible services through a digital identification system.

National statistician Dennis Mapa expressed his gratitude to SSS for their commitment in simplifying transactions and "seamless delivery of services" through the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

"l am confident that PhilSys, in cooperation with SSS, will enable to broaden transition to digital online citizen-centric delivery of services," Mapa said during the signing of the MUO.

"Expect that the PSA will remain committed to this project and our succeeding ones to completion," he added.

Key officials of the PSA and SSS, including Social Security President and CEO Rolando Ledesma Macaset, were present during the signing ceremony.

Last March 22, PSA also teamed up with the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the use of the PhilSys registry in the latter’s “Listahanan” or National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction.

Listahan is an information management system that seeks to establish a database of poor households that will serve as DSWD’s basis in the identification of beneficiaries on its different social protection programs and services.  Through the agency’s partnership with PSA, the PhilSys registry would eliminate duplicates and ghost beneficiaries.

As of 11 July 2023, PSA reported that 80,004,098 Filipinos are already PhilSys-registered. —Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHOÂ­RITY

PHILSYS

SSS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines to challenge ICC jurisdiction if...

Philippines to challenge ICC jurisdiction if...

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
The Philippines can raise the issue of jurisdiction should the International Criminal Court issue warrants of arrest in connection...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC can now issue arrest warrants over drug deaths

ICC can now issue arrest warrants over drug deaths

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court can now apply for the issuance of arrest warrants at the ICC Pre-Trial...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC ruling a chance to 'give better meaning' to Marcos' human rights commitment &mdash; CHR

ICC ruling a chance to 'give better meaning' to Marcos' human rights commitment — CHR

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights said that it is “willing, ready, and able to assist the government so it may better comply...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-president Duterte 'shrugs off' ICC decision to resume probe into 'drug war'

Ex-president Duterte 'shrugs off' ICC decision to resume probe into 'drug war'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Harry Roque said former President Duterte has “shrugged off” the decision of the ICC judges, which clears the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos appoints Brawner as AFP chief

Marcos appoints Brawner as AFP chief

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has named Army commanding general Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner as the next chief of the country’s 150,000-strong Armed...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar: Give MIF law a chance

Villar: Give MIF law a chance

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The newly enacted Maharlika Investment Fund should be given a chance to work, according to its principal author Sen. Mark...
Headlines
fbtw
NEDA board approves P170.6 billion NAIA rehab

NEDA board approves P170.6 billion NAIA rehab

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
To address issues in the country’s main gateway, the National Economic and Development Authority Board yesterday approved...
Headlines
fbtw
Leni declines SONA invite; Duterte, Erap going

Leni declines SONA invite; Duterte, Erap going

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
More than 2,000 guests have confirmed attendance at President Marcos’ second State of the Nation Address at the House...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with