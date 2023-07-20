SSS adopts PhilSys registry for social security transactions

Individuals queue for their respective transactions at the Social Security System (SSS) branch in Marikina City on May 6, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday announced its partnership with Social Security System (SSS) for the latter's adoption of the national ID in social security services to expand operations in the digital economy.

The two agencies signed a Memorandum of Understanding last July 11 that seeks to establish a framework of cooperation in the adoption of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) in the SSS.

The MUO also aims to determine other possible joint projects and programs as well as provide the public with more convenient and accessible services through a digital identification system.

National statistician Dennis Mapa expressed his gratitude to SSS for their commitment in simplifying transactions and "seamless delivery of services" through the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

"l am confident that PhilSys, in cooperation with SSS, will enable to broaden transition to digital online citizen-centric delivery of services," Mapa said during the signing of the MUO.

"Expect that the PSA will remain committed to this project and our succeeding ones to completion," he added.

Key officials of the PSA and SSS, including Social Security President and CEO Rolando Ledesma Macaset, were present during the signing ceremony.

Last March 22, PSA also teamed up with the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the use of the PhilSys registry in the latter’s “Listahanan” or National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction.

Listahan is an information management system that seeks to establish a database of poor households that will serve as DSWD’s basis in the identification of beneficiaries on its different social protection programs and services. Through the agency’s partnership with PSA, the PhilSys registry would eliminate duplicates and ghost beneficiaries.

As of 11 July 2023, PSA reported that 80,004,098 Filipinos are already PhilSys-registered. —Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio