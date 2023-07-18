^

Headlines

Xi hopes for Duterte's continued contribution to China-Philippines cooperation

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 18, 2023 | 8:59am
Xi hopes for Duterte's continued contribution to China-Philippines cooperation
Former President Rodrigo Duterte meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 17, 2023
Hua Chunying / Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed hope that former President Rodrigo Duterte will continue to play a significant role in the cooperation between Beijing and Manila, Chinese media reported.

Duterte, who led a foreign policy pivot to China in exchange for investment pledges, met with Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing Monday. 

“President Xi said he appreciates the strategic choice Mr. Duterte made to improve relationxs with China during his presidency and his important contributions to friendly exchanges between the two countries,” said Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Hua stressed Beijing’s willingness to collaborate with Manila in fostering “steady and sustained growth of bilateral relations.”

According to Chinese state media Xinhua, Xi expressed hope that “Duterte will continue to play an important role in the friendly cooperation between the two countries.”

Duterte said that developing friendly relations between China and the Philippines “serves the interests of the two peoples and conforms to the aspiration of the majority of the Philippine people” as he vowed to continue promoting bilateral friendship between the two nations, Xinhua reported.

Duterte’s predecessor, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., is pivoting back to the United States. 

A Pulse Asia survey released Monday found that 75% of Filipinos support closer military cooperation between Manila and Washington amid the country’s maritime row with China on the West Philippines Sea. 

The ruling handed by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2016 concluded that Beijing’s claim of historic rights in the South China Sea was baseless. China does not accept or recognize the decision. 

CHINA

PHILIPPINES

RODRIGO DUTERTE

XI JINPING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 17

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 17

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:
Headlines
fbtw
Teves moves for dismissal of criminal raps over Degamo assasination

Teves moves for dismissal of criminal raps over Degamo assasination

By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
Suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) has asked the Department of Justice to dismiss the murder complaint filed...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ chief reiterates: ICC &lsquo;not welcome here&rsquo;

DOJ chief reiterates: ICC ‘not welcome here’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
While the government’s litigation team expects the International Criminal Court to decide today to send prosecutors...
Headlines
fbtw
&rsquo;75 percent of Pinoys want US-Philippines military partnership in West Philippine Sea&rsquo;

’75 percent of Pinoys want US-Philippines military partnership in West Philippine Sea’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has revealed that a rider question in the most recent Pulse Asia survey shows that Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Angat, Bustos Dam levels back to normal, release water

Angat, Bustos Dam levels back to normal, release water

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
Angat Dam has returned to its normal operating level of 180 meters after days of decline, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pump prices up: P2.10 for diesel, P1.90 for gas

Pump prices up: P2.10 for diesel, P1.90 for gas

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
Oil companies are raising pump prices today, with gasoline and kerosene up by nearly P2 per liter and diesel by more than...
Headlines
fbtw
More electronic government systems launched to reduce bureaucracy

More electronic government systems launched to reduce bureaucracy

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday led the national launching of the electronic local government unit system and the people’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to sign Maharlika bill today

Marcos to sign Maharlika bill today

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos is set to sign into law today the bill establishing the Maharlika Investment Fund, a measure that officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos thanks visiting Fil-Ams for spreading Philippines goodwill

Marcos thanks visiting Fil-Ams for spreading Philippines goodwill

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called on Filipinos abroad to continue giving the Philippines a good name as he assured them that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with