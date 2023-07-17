75% of Filipinos back closer US-PH military ties amid tensions in West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Most Filipinos support closer military cooperation between the Philippines and the United States amid the country's maritime row with China on the West Philippine Sea, a new Pulse Asia survey found.

The poll, distributed in June, showed 75% of respondents said they are in favor of "strengthening the military ties between the US and the Philippines amid the security tension in the West Philippine Sea."

At least 14% said they are not in favor, while the rest said they either did not know enough to have an opinion (2%) or "can't say" (8%).

According to the same survey, which included other questions related to the West Philippine Sea, at least 80% also said they "strongly agree" that the Philippines should forge more alliances to defend the West Philippine Sea

RELATED: 80 percent of Filipinos back alliances defending Philippine territory – survey

The survey was commissioned by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who said that he supports a recently filed Senate resolution declaring July 12 of each year as National West Philippine Sea Victory Day.

The US Department of State said it will continue to "urge Beijing to comport its maritime claims with international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention" on the seventh anniversary of the Hague ruling that invalidated China's nine-dash claim.

Washington also reiterated its commitment to working with ally countries, including the Philippines, in ensuring "a free and open Indo-Pacific."

RELATED: ANYARE?: Why the Philippines will get dragged in US-China conflict over Taiwan

The Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in July 2016 that the Philippines had the right to fish and explore for resources in the waters within its exclusive economic zone, and that China's actions in the region were interfering with those rights.

However, China has repeatedly dismissed the arbitral tribunal ruling, with Chinese vessels continuously interfering with Philippine ships as spotted by the military and coast guard.

China last week accused the US of "forcing" it to accept the ruling and called on countries outside the region to respect its sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea.

The US has also been accused by Beijing of using its expanded access to Philippine military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) to interfere in the geopolitical tensions in the Taiwan Strait at the expense of peace and development in the Philippines.

The expansion of US military bases has also been criticized by minority lawmakers at the House for its potential threats against women and LGBTQIA+ persons.

In 2014, 26-year-old transgender woman Jennifer Laude was murdered by Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Pemberton, a US military personnel participating in war exercises in the Philippines under the Visiting Forces Agreement.

The U.S. and the Philippines signed a Mutual Defense Treaty in 1951 stating both countries will support each other if either one faces an armed attack. This treaty has been a cornerstone of the US-Philippines bilateral relationship.