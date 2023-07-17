^

Headlines

75% of Filipinos back closer US-PH military ties amid tensions in West Philippine Sea

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 5:15pm
75% of Filipinos back closer US-PH military ties amid tensions in West Philippine Sea
Filipino and American soldiers trained together in the bilateral Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 22.1 program.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Most Filipinos support closer military cooperation between the Philippines and the United States amid the country's maritime row with China on the West Philippine Sea, a new Pulse Asia survey found.

The poll, distributed in June, showed 75% of respondents said they are in favor of "strengthening the military ties between the US and the Philippines amid the security tension in the West Philippine Sea."

At least 14% said they are not in favor, while the rest said they either did not know enough to have an opinion (2%) or "can't say" (8%).

According to the same survey, which included other questions related to the West Philippine Sea, at least 80% also said they "strongly agree" that the Philippines should forge more alliances to defend the West Philippine Sea

RELATED: 80 percent of Filipinos back alliances defending Philippine territory – survey  

The survey was commissioned by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who said that he supports a recently filed Senate resolution declaring July 12 of each year as National West Philippine Sea Victory Day.

The US Department of State said it will continue to "urge Beijing to comport its maritime claims with international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention" on the seventh anniversary of the Hague ruling that invalidated China's nine-dash claim.

Washington also reiterated its commitment to working with ally countries, including the Philippines, in ensuring "a free and open Indo-Pacific."

RELATED: ANYARE?: Why the Philippines will get dragged in US-China conflict over Taiwan 

The Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in July 2016 that the Philippines had the right to fish and explore for resources in the waters within its exclusive economic zone, and that China's actions in the region were interfering with those rights.

However, China has repeatedly dismissed the arbitral tribunal ruling, with Chinese vessels continuously interfering with Philippine ships as spotted by the military and coast guard.

China last week accused the US of "forcing" it to accept the ruling and called on countries outside the region to respect its sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea. 

The US has also been accused by Beijing of using its expanded access to Philippine military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) to interfere in the geopolitical tensions in the Taiwan Strait at the expense of peace and development in the Philippines.

The expansion of US military bases has also been criticized by minority lawmakers at the House for its potential threats against women and LGBTQIA+ persons.

In 2014, 26-year-old transgender woman Jennifer Laude was murdered by Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Pemberton, a US military personnel participating in war exercises in the Philippines under the Visiting Forces Agreement.

The U.S. and the Philippines signed a Mutual Defense Treaty in 1951 stating both countries will support each other if either one faces an armed attack. This treaty has been a cornerstone of the US-Philippines bilateral relationship.

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 17

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 17

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:
Headlines
fbtw
Shoe removal returns at NAIA

Shoe removal returns at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Air travelers departing for overseas destinations are again required to take off their shoes for security inspection at the...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: LPA east of Mindanao may become cyclone

PAGASA: LPA east of Mindanao may become cyclone

11 hours ago
There is a “high chance” that the LPA spotted 1,070 kilometers east of northeast Mindanao will become a cyclone...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;LPA outside PAR may develop into typhoon&rsquo;
play

‘LPA outside PAR may develop into typhoon’

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
A new low-pressure area (LPA) has developed outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in the eastern section of...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NDRRMC: 1 dead, 26K affected by heavy rain from 'Dodong', 'habagat'

NDRRMC: 1 dead, 26K affected by heavy rain from 'Dodong', 'habagat'

6 hours ago
The NDRRMC also reported that the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Tropical Storm Dodong (international name:...
Headlines
fbtw
'Management prerogative': PAGCOR doubles down on lampooned logo

'Management prerogative': PAGCOR doubles down on lampooned logo

7 hours ago
"We made a good decision and we will stand by that," PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco said in a mix of Filipino and...
Headlines
fbtw
Tap state scientists to develop drought, flood-resistant crops &mdash; lawmaker

Tap state scientists to develop drought, flood-resistant crops — lawmaker

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The government should work more closely with researchers from the University of the Philippines to develop climate-resilient...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: PhilHealth can be transferred to OP

DOJ: PhilHealth can be transferred to OP

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
No law obstructs the transfer of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to the Office of the President from the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with