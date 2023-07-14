LIST: Flights canceled on July 14 due to â€˜Dodongâ€™

LIST: Flights canceled on July 14 due to ‘Dodong’
July 14, 2023 | 11:40am
MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights were grounded on Friday due to the unfavorable weather condition brought by Tropical Depression Dodong.
In an advisory, the Manila International Airport said flights of Cebu Pacific to and from Tuguegarao, Cagayan were canceled. Cagayan is currently placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.
Below appears the flights canceled on July 14:
(As of 10:35 a.m.)
- 5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
Please refresh for updates.
— Rosette Adel
