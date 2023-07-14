LIST: Flights canceled on July 14 due to â€˜Dodongâ€™

^

LIST: Flights canceled on July 14 due to ‘Dodong’

July 14, 2023 | 11:40am
LIST: Flights canceled on July 14 due to 'Dodong'
The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that a flight is canceled due to bad weather at its destination.
MANILA, Philippines —  A number of domestic flights were grounded on Friday due to the unfavorable weather condition brought by Tropical Depression Dodong.

In an advisory, the Manila International Airport said flights of Cebu Pacific to and from Tuguegarao, Cagayan were canceled. Cagayan is currently placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

Below appears the flights canceled on July 14:

(As of 10:35 a.m.)

  • 5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
  • 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

— Rosette Adel

