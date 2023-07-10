Marcos asked: Explain when Filipinos will benefit from his foreign trips in 2nd SONA

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos should discuss in his second State of the Nation Address when the investment pledges secured during his foreign trips would translate to jobs and other tangible benefits for Filipinos, a senator said on Monday.

In a press conference, Sen. Raffy Tulfo said that he expects Marcos to discuss his accomplishments, one of which is the numerous “economic partners and investors” tapped during his trips abroad.

“Although foreign companies have committed — and it sounds nice — when will Filipinos see and experience its benefits? When will they see the money, investments and jobs it will generate?” Tulfo said in Filipino.

Tulfo maintained that the president is doing an “excellent” job. He also quipped that Marcos is different from his predecessor — former President Rodrigo Duterte — who “liked to pin the blame of his problems on the administration he inherited it from.”

Marcos has flown to at least ten countries and made 11 international trips since his term began, many of which involved securing investment pledges during meetings with government and business leaders.

In February, Malacañang said that Marcos' trips have generated a total of 116 investment projects worth P3.48 trillion.

Marcos should discuss water crisis, not just Maharlika

Meanwhile, Sen. Koko Pimentel said in a statement that Marcos should also discuss measures to mitigate the recurring water shortage and looming threat of El Niño during his SONA.

Pimentel said that he hopes Marcos will not just focus on the Maharlika Investment Fund.

He cited the statement by the Union Bank of the Philippines, Inc. Chief Economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion that a strong El Niño event could lead to national GDP losses of up to $3.3 billion.

"These staggering economic implications highlight the importance of proactive and preventive measures to mitigate the impact of the water crisis and El Niño. It is crucial for the President to use the State of the Nation Address as a platform to present long-term strategies and sustainable solutions that can mitigate the effects of water shortage and El Niño," Pimentel said.

The Senate minority leader also stressed the need for the government to take an “anticipatory approach” to the current water crisis.

Angat Dam — which supplies over 90% of Metro Manila's water needs — has dipped below the minimum operating level of 180 meters. This has prompted water service interruptions in Metro Manila.

RELATED: LIST: Daily water service interruptions in Metro Manila areas starting July 12 — Cristina Chi