CHR backs bill pushing for lifetime PWD ID to reduce burdens on sectorÂ 

CHR backs bill pushing for lifetime PWD ID to reduce burdens on sector

In a statement yesterday, the city government said it has initially enrolled 700 indigent PWDs to its social welfare assistance program, which will last for a year.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights has called for the passage of a bill providing lifetime validity to identification cards issued to persons with permanent disabilities, saying it would reduce the administrative hurdles faced by the sector.

Granting persons with permanent disabilities a lifetime ID card is an “official recognition and validation of the unique needs and situation of this sector,” the Commission on Human Rights said.

“It reduces administrative burdens while also making it easy for the sector to consistently access services and entitlements that meet their needs without disruption, especially during emergency and crisis situations,” the human rights body said.

House Bill 8440 amends Republic Act 7277 or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons. If passed into law, persons with permanent disabilities will be saved from the trouble of reapplying for their ID every three years.

CHR said that the bill, if passed into law, would grant “protection to the civil and legal rights of those with permanent disabilities” and ensure their convenience.

“It serves as a tool to assert their rights under the law and helps ensure equal treatment, non-discrimination, and consistent accessibility in different areas of their life,” the CHR added.

If enacted, the law mandates that the National Council on Disability Affairs issues implementing rules and regulations after consulting with the Departments of the Interior and Local Government, of Health and of Social Welfare and Development, and other concerned government agencies and stakeholders.

HB 8440 also requires implementing agencies to prevent the abuse of the policy but does not provide for a specific mechanism for doing so.

While ID renewals are necessary to update the status and review the benefits a PWD should receive, especially for those with temporary disabilities, “such a procedure must be re-evaluated for those who have permanent disabilities, such as those with total physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairments, among others,” the human rights body said.

“Going through a lengthy process to renew one’s PWD ID may prove to be troublesome for the latter group considering their unique situation and health conditions,” it added.

PWD card holders in the Philippines are entitled to a 20% discount in various establishments and services, including but not limited to transportation fares, medical and dental services, medicines, educational assistance, recreational activities, and basic commodities as mandated by the law.

According to 2018 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, households with at least one member who has a disability have a higher poverty incidence—21.9%—compared to households without a disabled member (16.6%).