Pinoys in Paris advised to â€˜remain vigilantâ€™

Pinoys in Paris advised to ‘remain vigilant’

This file handout illustration released on December 15, 2021 by Paris 2024 Olympic Committee shows Paris Olympics opening ceremony on July 26, 2024, that will take place on the River Seine, breaking the long-held Summer Games tradition of a stadium procession of athletes and officials. In 500 days on March 14, 2023, the 2024 Summer Olympics will burst into life in Paris as the teams float down the River Seine on barges in a unique opening ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines — Amid protests in Paris after police killed a teenager during a traffic stop, the Philippine embassy in France has advised Filipinos to observe curfews that local authorities may impose.

“Filipino nationals in France are advised to remain vigilant, take extra precautions and avoid hotspots of protests... in connection with pockets of civil unrest in Paris and other cities sparked by the death of a teenager during a traffic stop in Nanterre,” the embassy said in its security advisory.

The United States and British embassies have also issued urgent travel warnings.

The June 27 incident occurred in the town of Nanterre, where a French policeman shot a 17-year-old of Algerian descent.