Pinoys in Paris advised to â€˜remain vigilantâ€™

Pinoys in Paris advised to ‘remain vigilant’
MANILA, Philippines — Amid protests in Paris after police killed a teenager during a traffic stop, the Philippine embassy in France has advised Filipinos to observe curfews that local authorities may impose.
“Filipino nationals in France are advised to remain vigilant, take extra precautions and avoid hotspots of protests... in connection with pockets of civil unrest in Paris and other cities sparked by the death of a teenager during a traffic stop in Nanterre,” the embassy said in its security advisory.
The United States and British embassies have also issued urgent travel warnings.
The June 27 incident occurred in the town of Nanterre, where a French policeman shot a 17-year-old of Algerian descent.
