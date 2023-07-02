Phivolcs logs nearly 400 rockfalls in Mayon

The Mayon Volcano emits white smoke as seen from Legazpi, Albay on June 17, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 400 rockfalls and “very slow” lava flows were observed at Mayon Volcano in Albay in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported Sunday.

Phivolcs recorded 397 rockfall events, four volcanic earthquakes, and two fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock and gases, known as pyroclastic density currents (PDCs).

State volcanologists also said the lava slowly oozing out of Mayon’s crater reached 2.7 kilometers and 1.3 km along the Mi-isi gully in Daraga town and Bonga gully in Legazpi City, respectively. Debris from the collapse spread as far as 4 km away from the crater.

Continuous voluminous degassing from the summit also produced steam-laden plumes that rose 1.5 km.

Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3—which indicates the possibility of a hazardous eruption within weeks or even days—since June 8.

Last week, Phivolcs observed an increase in seismic activity as well as a sharp jump in ground deformation at Mayon.

Over 20,000 people in Albay moved to safer areas due to Mayon’s unrest, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Majority of the evacuees were taken to 28 evacuation centers in the region.

The government has so far provided P130 million in assistance to affected residents.

Mayon’s unrest could persist for at least three months, according to Phivolcs. — Gaea Katreena Cabico