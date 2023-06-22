^

Headlines

DOH says stocks of HIV drugs enough until 2024

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 22, 2023 | 1:08pm
DOH says stocks of HIV drugs enough until 2024
Antiretroviral (ARV) medicines for HIV are displayed at a stand on December 8, 2017 in Abidjan, as part of the 19th ICASA conference (International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa)
AFP / Sia Kambou

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has enough human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) medications until 2023, the Department of Health said after an advocacy group reported a dwindling supply of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs. 

In a statement Wednesday evening, the DOH said the country’s current and incoming antiretroviral stocks will be able to cover all people living with HIV until April 2023. 

The health department was responding to the statement of Network Plus Philippines Association Inc. that some people living with HIV reported receiving only “one bottle or even less” of ARV medications from HIV treatment facilities. 

According to the advocacy group, concerns over the “dwindling and unstable” supply of ARV drugs started on May 25. 

“Up to this date, the PLHIV community continued reporting related issues about their ARV refills and there are anecdotal reports that clients were asked to prepare to buy their own medication,” it said in a statement Tuesday. 

ARV drugs reduce mortality and morbidity rates among people living with HIV, and improve their health. Early access to antiretroviral therapy also prevents HIV transmission. 

Untreated HIV can progress to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome—the most advanced stage of the disease. 

Stocks 

The DOH said the reports of low stocks of antiretroviral drugs in HIV treatment facilities, particularly Tenofovir-Lamivudine-Dolutegravir (TLD), could be attributed to the “unprecedented increase” in the use of TLD among PLHIV prior to the targeted full-scale rollout of the transition from their existing regimens. 

Treatment-naive patients as well as those who developed adverse drug reactions in their current regimens such as efavirenz were prioritized for transition to TLD in 2020 to 2022, according to the health department.

“However, as the PLHIV community became more aware of the promising superiority of TLD over other regimens through word of mouth, social media, learning sessions with support groups, and information dissemination by the treatment facilities, there was notable increase in the uptake of TLD across the facilities,” it said. 

The agency assured the public that it is taking necessary measures to ensure adequate supplies of antiretroviral drugs. 

Around 58,000 bottles of DOH-procured TLD are expected to arrive in the country by end-June and seen to cover all current patients, estimated new enrollees, and estimated shiftees. Around 243,000 bottles and 292,000 bottles will be delivered by July and September 2023, respectively. 

An order of around 146,000 bottles and an early procurement for the next fiscal year will also be facilitated to ensure sufficient supply until 2024. 

But for Network Plus Philippines, redistribution of stocks is only a stop-gap solution. 

“The network stands to remain as DOH’s partner in finding long-term solutions, but we can no longer settle for intermediary reactive or stop-gap measures to this cyclical problem,” it said.

A total of 14,970 cases were detected from January to December 2022, according to the HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines report. In 2021, 12,339 new cases were reported. 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

HUMAN IMMUNODEFICIENCY VIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Biden calls Xi a dictator

Biden calls Xi a dictator

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
China hit back yesterday after US President Joe Biden referred to President Xi Jinping as a “dictator,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag using police connections? PNP chides DOJ &nbsp;

Bantag using police connections? PNP chides DOJ  

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police slammed a Department of Justice official yesterday for speculating that wanted murder...
Headlines
fbtw
8 PAL flights canceled &nbsp;

8 PAL flights canceled  

By Rudy Santos | 14 hours ago
Eight international flights of Philippine Airlines from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 were canceled yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Cruz, who probed P6.7 billion shabu anomaly, retires

Cruz, who probed P6.7 billion shabu anomaly, retires

1 day ago
Police Maj. Gen. Eliseo DC Cruz bid farewell to his distinguished career in the Philippine National Police in a retirement...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Another COVID-19 case detected among Mayon evacuees

Another COVID-19 case detected among Mayon evacuees

4 hours ago
The Department of Health in the Bicol region confirmed in an advisory on Wednesday that one of the 30 close contacts of the...
Headlines
fbtw
PRC: Nursing flunkers can&rsquo;t have special work license &nbsp;

PRC: Nursing flunkers can’t have special work license  

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Nursing graduates who failed the board exam cannot be granted temporary or special licenses and work in state hospitals, according...
Headlines
fbtw
4 out of 10 learners drop out by Grade 10 &nbsp;

4 out of 10 learners drop out by Grade 10  

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Four out of 10 learners who enter Grade 1 end up leaving school by Grade 10, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said yesterday, amid...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rolls out bivalent COVID-19 vaccines

Philippines rolls out bivalent COVID-19 vaccines

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
As the Department of Health started inoculating health care workers and the immunocompromised population with bivalent vaccines...
Headlines
fbtw
299 rockfall events detected at Mayon Volcano

299 rockfall events detected at Mayon Volcano

By Cet Dematera | 14 hours ago
State volcanologists have monitored seven dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents and 299 rockfall events at Mayon Volcano...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with