DMW to handle assistance for OFWs in some countries

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers will take over the Assistance to Nationals (ATN) services currently handled by the Department of Foreign Affairs starting July 1.

The DFA announced this in a notice to the public Wednesday.

Under ATN, embassies and consulates provide legal, humanitarian, and repatriation assistance to distressed Filipino individuals or groups.

According to the DFA, overseas Filipino workers who need assistance in the following countries or territories should reach out to the DMW starting July 1:

Asia-Pacific: Australia, Brunei Darussalam, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore

Middle East and Northern Africa: Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates

Europe: Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Americas: Canada, United States of America

OFWs may contact the DMW through hotlines 87221144 or 87221155, or email addresses [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected].

The DFA will continue to handle requests for assistance from migrant workers in countries which were not listed above. It will also continue to assist all over Filipinos abroad such as students, tourists, dual citizens, and permanent citizens.

The move was in compliance with the Department of Migrant Workers Act, which stated that all assistance cases involving OFWs will be handled by the agency. — Gaea Katreena Cabico