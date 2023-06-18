Mayon Volcano continues to spew lava, debris

Mayon volcano continues to spew lava on June 14, 2023 in Albay.

MANILA, Philippines — The Mayon Volcano in Albay continued to exhibit high levels of unrest, spewing lava and triggering rockfall events, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported Sunday.

Mayon remained under Alert Level 3, indicating that a “hazardous” eruption is possible within days or weeks.

In its latest report, Phivolcs said a “very slow effusion” of lava from Mayon’s crater continued to feed lava flows and collapse debris on the volcano’s southern and southeastern gullies.

Phivolcs recorded 274 rockfall events, three volcanic earthquakes, and 11 fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock and gases, known as pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) in the past 24 hours.

It added that continuous moderate degassing from the crater produced steam-laden plumes reaching 100 meters.

The volcano’s sulfur dioxide emission averaged 1,004 tons Saturday.

More than 20,000 people living within Mayon were taken to 28 emergency shelters in Albay. Families living within Mayon’s six-kilometer-radius danger zone were ordered to evacuate after Phivolcs raised the alarm.

Around 38,979 people have been so far affected by Mayon’s unrest, which officials warned could drag on for months.

The volcano’s activities have not yet caused any injuries or death.

The government has so far provided P62.4 million in assistance to affected residents. — Gaea Katreena Cabico