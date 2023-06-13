^

Headlines

De Lima files motion for reconsideration on junked bail petition

Philstar.com
June 13, 2023 | 5:56pm
De Lima files motion for reconsideration on junked bail petition
Atty. Leila M. de Lima attends the resumption of hearing in one of the two remaining drugs charges filed against her on March 20, 2023 at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256.
Office of Leila De Lima / release

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Leila De Lima has filed a motion for reconsideration before a Muntinlupa court on its decision to deny her bail on the last of her drug cases.

In a filing before Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256, De Lima said through counsel that the court had "committed grave but reversible errors" in its June 7 decision to reject her petition for bail.

The court had denied De Lima bail, saying the prosecution had presented strong evidence against her.

De Lima said the court had only considered the testimonies of prosecution witnesses and not the cross-examinations and arguments raised by her defense team.

"It must be emphasized that at this point of the trial, almost a dozen witnesses were already presented by the Prosecution and cross-examined by all the accused," her lawyers said.

"For this reason, the evidence of the Prosecution in relation to the cross-examination conducted by the accused can no longer be categorized as merely prima facie, the term
itself being literally translated as 'on its face', i.e., devoid of any other evidence other than what would be uncontested assertions that remain unrebutted," De Lima's motion also read as it cited the court's use of "prima facie" in its decision to deny bail.

De Lima said the court had relied only on testimony from prosecution witnesses "is unprecedented, unfounded, and almost brazen."

"At this point of the trial, the Honorable Court is no longer a passive observer, but it already assumes the role of a discerning arbiter of the law and dispenser of justice. As such, in its exercise of judicial discretion in the granting or denial of bail, it should be guided in its appreciation of evidence as it would in arriving at its final judgment," De Lima also said.

RELATED: Muntinlupa court acquits De Lima in 2nd drug case

Bail denial

In this specific case, de Lima faces the same conspiracy to commit drug trading charge along with six others.

The court resolved the bail petition filed by de Lima and co-accused Joenel Sanchez, Franklin Bucayu, Ronnie Dayan and Jad Dera.

De Lima had argued before the court that the "prosecution failed to show proof evident of the conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading between her and her co-accused."

In weighing the petitions for bail, the court noted that the accused are facing a non-bailable case which leaves to the prosecution the burden to prove strong presumption of their guilt. Since the prosecution’s evidence is mostly testimonies, the weight will depend on the credibility and the witness’ competence, bias and manner of testifying, the court said.

"Considering the foregoing and after a careful review of the totality of prosecution’s evidence, the Court is convinced that the evidence of guilt against all the above-named accused for the crime of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading is strong," the June 7 ruling read.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DRUG CASE

LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shadowed by China ships, PCG ferries aid to Pag-asa

Shadowed by China ships, PCG ferries aid to Pag-asa

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The civilian patrol vessel of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, BRP Francisco Dagohoy, yesterday embarked on...
Headlines
fbtw
Taguig asks SC to issue show cause order vs Makati over 'troubling' land row claims

Taguig asks SC to issue show cause order vs Makati over 'troubling' land row claims

7 hours ago
Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano filed before the high court an urgent manifestation and motion asking it to investigate the “disturbing...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

By Alexis Romero | 5 days ago
The Philippines will enhance ties with countries hosting overseas Filipino workers, President Marcos vowed yesterday as he...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Mayon on Alert Level 3 and, finally, a health secretary

News from home: Mayon on Alert Level 3 and, finally, a health secretary

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

6 days ago
On National Migrant Workers’ Day, the Department of Migrant Workers forged several partnerships – from the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273601
            [Title] => LGUs urged to promptly administer bivalent COVID-19 jabs
            [Summary] => Over 390,000 bivalent vaccine doses donated by Lithuania arrived in the Philippines early this month. A bivalent vaccine targets both the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 and Omicron subvariants.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-13 18:09:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/13/vaccine-pfizer2021-05-1415-18-382021-06-0409-46-12-1_2023-06-13_18-05-28_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273596
            [Title] => Lawmaker seeks to allow foreign doctors to temporarily practice in Philippines
            [Summary] => The suggestion, which was floated by Sen. Francis Tolentino, received support from newly-minted Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, who cited his experience when he worked in the healthcare industry in Malaysia.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-13 17:37:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/01/23/nurse-icujpeg_2023-01-23_08-44-59533_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273589
            [Title] => Beyond 'food poor', DSWD food stamps also for single parents, pregnant women
            [Summary] => Nearly 29% of Filipino children under five were found to be stunted in 2019, according to the World Bankâ€™s 2021 report on undernutrition in the Philippines.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-13 16:55:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => http://media.philstar.com/images/the-philippine-star/lifestyle/on-the-radar/20161225/aa_mealenium-feeding.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273587
            [Title] => Agencies ink deal to provide socialized housing for OFWs
            [Summary] => Housing via condominium units will be sold under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Developmentâ€™s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino. Under the memorandum of understanding between the DMW and the DHSUD, the government will be giving OFWs a list of relevant housing programs and  services. 

            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-13 16:49:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/04/19/housing_2023-04-19_20-41-47924_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273583
            [Title] => Co-defendants in De Limaâ€™s last drug case ask judge to inhibit
            [Summary] => Leila de Limaâ€™s fellow defendants in the last illegal drugs case against her have asked the judge handling it to recuse as they said he is the brother of a lawyer who helped Ronnie Dayan, the former senatorâ€™s aide, execute an affidavit that he has now recanted.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-13 16:16:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806909
            [AuthorName] => Xave Gregorio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/12/optleila-de-lima-acquittaljpeg_2023-05-12_12-05-44_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
LGUs urged to promptly administer bivalent COVID-19 jabs

LGUs urged to promptly administer bivalent COVID-19 jabs

30 minutes ago
Over 390,000 bivalent vaccine doses donated by Lithuania arrived in the Philippines early this month. A bivalent vaccine targets...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker seeks to allow foreign doctors to temporarily practice in Philippines

Lawmaker seeks to allow foreign doctors to temporarily practice in Philippines

1 hour ago
The suggestion, which was floated by Sen. Francis Tolentino, received support from newly-minted Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa,...
Headlines
fbtw
Beyond 'food poor', DSWD food stamps also for single parents, pregnant women

Beyond 'food poor', DSWD food stamps also for single parents, pregnant women

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
Nearly 29% of Filipino children under five were found to be stunted in 2019, according to the World Bank’s 2021 report...
Headlines
fbtw
Agencies ink deal to provide socialized housing for OFWs

Agencies ink deal to provide socialized housing for OFWs

1 hour ago
Housing via condominium units will be sold under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s Pambansang...
Headlines
fbtw
Co-defendants in De Lima&rsquo;s last drug case ask judge to inhibit

Co-defendants in De Lima’s last drug case ask judge to inhibit

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Leila de Lima’s fellow defendants in the last illegal drugs case against her have asked the judge handling it to recuse...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with