Chedeng maintains strength, to enhance monsoon

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
June 10, 2023 | 9:15am
PAGASA weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda notes on June 9, 2023 that #ChedengPH is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over the country in the next three to five days.
Photos by Jesse Bustos / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Chedeng continues to maintain its strength and is seen to enhance the southwest monsoon that may bring rains over parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that Chedeng (international name Guchol) is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in any part of the country in the next days as it is not forecast to make landfall and will remain far from the landmass.

Chedeng was monitored 855 kilometers east of northern Luzon as of 4 p.m. yesterday and was moving northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

Chedeng may reach peak intensity of 140 kph today and weaken as it makes its way out of the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday.

PAGASA said the hoisting of tropical cyclone wind signals in anticipation of severe winds is unlikely. Still, Chedeng may enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over Occidental Mindoro, Calamian islands and the northwestern portion of Antique.

Chedeng may also bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of mainland northern Luzon.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is bringing scattered rainshowers over Palawan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also see isolated rainshowers due to the monsoon and localized thunderstorms that could cause flash floods or landslides

Manila Water

East zone concessionaire Manila Water Co. Inc. is gearing up for the typhoon season with measures to ensure its facilities are able to continue operating even with heavy rains, flooding and power outages that come with the monsoon season.

Manila Water said it has prepared its three major water treatment plants in Quezon City to mitigate impacts to production in the event of strong typhoons.

The firm has ensured each facility has generator sets while water treatment plant personnel follow a strict protocol. The company has also been conducting regular and preventive maintenance of its existing 48 water pumping stations and 41 reservoirs to prevent downtime.

Manila Water maintains eight emergency reservoirs in Metro Manila’s east zone ready to provide potable water to evacuation centers and augment water supply during typhoons and other disasters.

The company also said its wastewater and sewerage systems have undergone testing and maintenance to ensure efficient sewer and sanitation services for its 7.6 million customers in the east zone of Metro Manila and parts of Rizal.

Moreover, the water firm has made sure that its 22 sewage pumping stations and 46 sewage lift stations connected to 27 wastewater treatment facilities are all in optimal condition and flood-resilient since a number of these facilities are near or along riverbanks.

Manila Water prepared emergency vehicles for disaster relief and rescue operations. Its emergency fleet is composed of four mobile treatment plants, a mobile stage, mobile command center, mobile toilet and sleeping quarters, amphibious vehicle, tractor head, six 4x4 rescue vehicles, an ambulance, all-terrain vehicle, jet ski, three speed boats and five folding boats. — Danessa Rivera

PAGASA
Philstar
