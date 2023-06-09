^

Headlines

‘Job reskilling needed amid AI threat’

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2023 | 12:00am
âJob reskilling needed amid AI threatâ

CEBU, Philippines — The country’s largest private sector employer has vowed to upskill and reskill its workers to save them from getting replaced by cheap and efficient artificial intelligence.

Concentrix Philippines country leader Amit Jagga told reporters their company is carrying out programs to expand and improve the skills set of customer service representatives.

Jagga said the business process outsourcing industry is preparing its 1.4-million labor force for AI’s impact.

“When you have so much skill, you do not risk the issue of people being left without a job in between because there will be sufficient opportunities. People will need to upskill or reskill,” he said.

Concentrix maintains the largest employee base for a private firm in the country with around 100,000 workers deployed to 50 sites in 20 cities nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Cybersecurity Professionals (PICSPro) warned that using generative AI may be detrimental to several industries.

Generative AI refers to programs that can create images, texts and videos based on available data.

In an interview with One News’ “The Chiefs” on Tuesday night, PICSPro national president Francisco Ashley Acedillo said some of the world’s top thinkers want to suspend the development of AI.

Doing so will allow governments to formulate policies regulating the use of AI.

Tech experts, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, issued in March an open letter asking for the suspension of new AI development for six months.

The letter warned that allowing developers to expand the knowledge of AI may lead to a swamp of misinformation online and replace jobs with automation.

AI

JOB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TVJ&rsquo;s &lsquo;Dabarkads&rsquo; now on TV5

TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts –...
Headlines
fbtw
Court ordered to decide on De Lima's remaining drug case within 9 months

Court ordered to decide on De Lima's remaining drug case within 9 months

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
The memorandum ordered the court to decide on the case “within the period provided under OCA Circular No. 83-2023, specifically...
Headlines
fbtw
Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
Just this Monday, the institute placed Mayon under Alert Level 2 due to increasing unrest.
Headlines
fbtw
New health chief Herbosa vows to to pay nurses 'correctly' to make them stay

New health chief Herbosa vows to to pay nurses 'correctly' to make them stay

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
To encourage them to serve the country, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the government “needs to pay them co...
Headlines
fbtw
Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272535
            [Title] => Sara: Imee, not Speaker, persuaded me on Vice President run
            [Summary] => It was Sen. Imee Marcos and not Speaker Martin Romualdez who persuaded her to run for the second highest office, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Wednesday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804868
            [AuthorName] => Delon Porcalla
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/sara_2023-06-08_23-13-25580_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272531
            [Title] => Chedeng intensifies into typhoon
            [Summary] => Tropical cyclone Chedeng intensified into a typhoon yesterday afternoon, but it is still not seen to directly bring heavy rainfall although it may enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805663
            [AuthorName] => Romina Cabrera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/pagasa_2023-06-08_23-09-40859_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272528
            [Title] => Teodoro allays concerns over mass retirement of soldiers
            [Summary] => Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. has expressed optimism the government would be able to prevent a mass retirement of soldiers over the proposed reforms in their pension system, saying non-monetary benefits would entice them to remain in the service.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805309
            [AuthorName] => Alexis Romero
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/soldier_2023-06-08_23-07-07869_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272522
            [Title] => Mayon on Alert Level 3 amid magmatic eruption
            [Summary] => The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised Alert Level 3 at Mayon Volcano as it undergoes a localized magmatic eruption.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805062
            [AuthorName] => Cet Dematera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/4mayon_2023-06-08_23-03-48817_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272520
            [Title] => Marcos cites need for constant dialogue between Philippines, China
            [Summary] => Contrary to the views of some people, the Philippines is not shifting away from China, President Marcos said yesterday, as he stressed the need for a “good communication” and “constant dialogue” between the two countries despite their differences.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805309
            [AuthorName] => Alexis Romero
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/marcos_2023-06-08_23-00-37608_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Sara: Imee, not Speaker, persuaded me on Vice President run

Sara: Imee, not Speaker, persuaded me on Vice President run

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
It was Sen. Imee Marcos and not Speaker Martin Romualdez who persuaded her to run for the second highest office, Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Chedeng intensifies into typhoon

Chedeng intensifies into typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Tropical cyclone Chedeng intensified into a typhoon yesterday afternoon, but it is still not seen to directly bring heavy...
Headlines
fbtw
Teodoro allays concerns over mass retirement of soldiers

Teodoro allays concerns over mass retirement of soldiers

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. has expressed optimism the government would be able to prevent a mass retirement of...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon on Alert Level 3 amid magmatic eruption

Mayon on Alert Level 3 amid magmatic eruption

By Cet Dematera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised Alert Level 3 at Mayon Volcano as it undergoes a localized...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos cites need for constant dialogue between Philippines, China

Marcos cites need for constant dialogue between Philippines, China

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Contrary to the views of some people, the Philippines is not shifting away from China, President Marcos said yesterday, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with