'Chedeng' intensifies further, may enhance 'habagat'

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Chedeng (Guchol) has intensified slightly while moving over the Philippine Sea, but the cyclone is still far from the landmass and is not forecast to have direct effects on the country, PAGASA said Wednesday morning.

Chedeng was last spotted 1,060 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, with peak winds of 75 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph. It was heading west northwest at 10 kph.

What to expect

State weather forecasters said that Chedeng is unlikely to directly bring heavy rain in the next three to five days because of the cyclone’s distance from the land. PAGASA might not raise wind signals.

The tropical storm may enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat). But PAGASA noted the timing and intensity of monsoon rains as well as the likelihood of intermittent gusts may still change “because the monsoon enhancement depends on the forecast movement and intensity of Chedeng and its interaction with the other weather systems around it.”

Chedeng is also unlikely to cause rough sea conditions in the next 24 hours.

Chedeng is expected to intensify in the next three to four days, and may become a severe tropical storm Wednesday evening. It may reach typhoon category by Thursday.

Forecast position

June 7, 2023 2:00 PM - 1,270 km east of Southeastern Luzon

June 8, 2023 2:00 AM - 1,145 km east of Central Luzon

June 8, 2023 2:00 PM - 970 km east of Central Luzon

June 9, 2023 2:00 AM - 885 km east of Central Luzon

June 9, 2023 2:00 PM - 885 km east of Northern Luzon

June 10, 2023 2:00 AM - 845 km east of Northern Luzon

June 11, 2023 2:00 AM - 840 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon

June 12, 2023 2:00 AM - 1,090 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon

— Gaea Katreena Cabico