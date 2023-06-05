CHR backs Senate bill doubling teachersâ€™ allowanceÂ Â 

CHR backs Senate bill doubling teachers’ allowance

Grade 2 pupils along with their teachers form a line as they wait for their respective room assignments for their afternoon class at Malanday Elementary School on June 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A recently approved Senate bill pushing a 100% raise in public school teachers’ teaching supplies allowance starting in 2024 will be a "significant step" toward attaining students' right to quality education, the Commission on Human Rights said.

In a statement Friday, the human rights body lauded the passage of Senate Bill 1964 or the “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo” Act, which increases teachers' current P5,000 "chalk allowance" to P7,500 for school year 2023 to 2024, and P10,000 for school year 2024 to 2025 onwards. These will also be tax-free.

“The right to education, as a fundamental human right, is essential for the development and empowerment of individuals and societies,” the CHR said.

“However, not only is access to education crucial, [but] the quality of education available to learners must also be guaranteed. In this regard, teachers unquestionably play a vital role in delivering quality education,” the human rights body added.

Allowing teachers to attain an adequate standard of living by addressing their financial challenges will help more students enjoy their right to quality education, the CHR said.

“By enhancing the resources for teachers, we concurrently take a significant step towards ensuring the realization of the right to quality education for all,” the human rights body added.

RELATED: Teachers question rejection of proposed raise after gov't doubled cops' pay

Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., who sponsored the bill, said during deliberations of the measure that the P5,000 allowance is inadequate for public school teachers after accounting for the P500 allocation for medical examination and the cost of teaching materials and internet load.

The CHR has also called on lawmakers in the House of Representatives to prioritize the passage of similar measures, all of which are still pending at the committee level.

The CHR also expressed its willingness to provide its expertise in the deliberations and implementation of the bill and called on the public to throw its support behind the measure.