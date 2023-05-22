^

Senate approves bill hiking public school teachers' allowance

May 22, 2023
Senate approves bill hiking public school teachersâ€™ allowance
Grade 1 student of St Mary Elementary school in Marikina City during face to face class on June 20, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — A unanimous Senate approved on final reading on Monday a measure that seeks to increase the yearly supplies allowance of public school teachers .

Senate Bill 1964, which passed the Senate with 22 votes, pushes to hike the tax-free teaching allowance to P7,500 for school year 2023-2024 from the current P5,000 and P10,000 in succeeding school years.

In sponsoring the measure, Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. said the current teaching allowance, which whittles down to P24 a day, is insufficient for teachers who are overworked and underpaid.

"The current cash allowance also includes a P500 allocation for medical examination, if we deduct that from the purchase of teaching materials and equipment, it will only drop to P22 pesos per day. A box of chalk costs P68, a ream of bond paper costs P120, not including the internet load,” Revilla said.

As the Senate passed the proposed hike in the teaching allowance, Revilla appealed to the House of Representatives to follow the upper chamber’s steps.

“I appeal to our colleagues in the lower house to make this measure their priority. This was already passed by the Senate during the 17th and 18th Congresses,” he said.

He continued: “It is not for me or for all of you. This is for our hard-working teachers, the shapers of our nation, who have dedicated their lives to nurture our children.” — Xave Gregorio

