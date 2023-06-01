'Betty' weakens into severe tropical storm ahead of exit from PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Only the island province of Batanes remained under Wind Signal No. 1 as cyclone Betty (Mawar) weakened into a severe tropical storm, PAGASA said early Thursday.

Betty was spotted 505 kilometers northeast of Itbayat in Batanes, with peak winds of 110 kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph.

Heading north at 15 kph, the cyclone is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday afternoon or evening.

What to expect

The state weather bureau said that minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are still possible in Batanes. It, however, may lift the wind signal in the province should there be no significant changes in the track or extent of Betty’s winds.

La Union, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, and the southern portion of Abra may have up to 100 millimeters of accumulated rainfall. Weather forecasters warned this may trigger floods and landslides.

“As Betty continues to move away from the country, the southwest monsoon will become the dominant rain-causing system in the country within the day,” PAGASA said.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Betty will continue to bring occasional to frequent wind gusts to the following areas:

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Ilocos region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Central Luzon

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Bicol region

Mimaropa

Western Visayas

Northern Samar

Northern portion of Samar

Nearly 15,000 people from Luzon and Visayas have been so far affected by Betty, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Forecast position

June 1, 2023 2:00 PM - 670 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

June 2, 2023 2:00 AM - 850 km northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

June 2, 2023 2:00 PM - 1,085 km northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico