^

Headlines

'Betty' weakens into severe tropical storm ahead of exit from PAR

Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 8:39am
'Betty' weakens into severe tropical storm ahead of exit from PAR
Satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm Betty (Mawar) on June 1, 2023
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Only the island province of Batanes remained under Wind Signal No. 1 as cyclone Betty (Mawar) weakened into a severe tropical storm, PAGASA said early Thursday.

Betty was spotted 505 kilometers northeast of Itbayat in Batanes, with peak winds of 110 kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph.  

Heading north at 15 kph, the cyclone is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday afternoon or evening.

What to expect

The state weather bureau said that minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are still possible in Batanes. It, however, may lift the wind signal in the province should there be no significant changes in the track or extent of Betty’s winds.

La Union, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, and the southern portion of Abra may have up to 100 millimeters of accumulated rainfall. Weather forecasters warned this may trigger floods and landslides.

“As Betty continues to move away from the country, the southwest monsoon will become the dominant rain-causing system in the country within the day,” PAGASA said.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Betty will continue to bring occasional to frequent wind gusts to the following areas:

  • Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands
  • Ilocos region
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Central Luzon
  • Metro Manila
  • Calabarzon
  • Bicol region
  • Mimaropa
  • Western Visayas
  • Northern Samar
  • Northern portion of Samar

Nearly 15,000 people from Luzon and Visayas have been so far affected by Betty, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Forecast position

  • June 1, 2023 2:00 PM - 670 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • June 2, 2023 2:00 AM - 850 km northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • June 2, 2023 2:00 PM - 1,085 km northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

BETTY

BETTYPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'We want to be free': Filipinos demand right to divorce

'We want to be free': Filipinos demand right to divorce

20 hours ago
The Philippines is the only place outside the Vatican where divorce is outlawed, with the Catholic Church -- which holds great...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. &nbsp;greets b-day girl Sara: Ignore the tambaloslos

Marcos Jr.  greets b-day girl Sara: Ignore the tambaloslos

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
President Marcos greeted his “BFF” (best friend forever) Vice President Sara Duterte on her 45th birthday...
Headlines
fbtw
Eat Bulaga hosts leave home TV production company

Eat Bulaga hosts leave home TV production company

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 9 hours ago
The main hosts of the longest-running noontime show Eat Bulaga – former senator Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey...
Headlines
fbtw
Controversial Maharlika bill heads to Malaca&ntilde;ang

Controversial Maharlika bill heads to Malacañang

12 hours ago
Both chambers of Congress have approved the bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund, a proposal that has raised concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress approves Maharlika &nbsp;

Congress approves Maharlika  

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Before adjourning session last night, Congress officially adopted the proposed measure creating the Maharlika Investment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270676
            [Title] => Teves suspended anew for 60 days
            [Summary] => The House of Representatives adopted last night a recommendation of its committee on ethics and privileges to suspend Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. anew for 60 days for “disorderly behavior.”
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1746738
            [AuthorName] => Shiela Crisostomo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/72023-05-2123-05-48_2023-06-01_00-34-25666_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270567
            [Title] => Marcos: MUP pension reform a monumental task
            [Summary] => The reform of the pension system of the military and other uniformed personnel is a “monumental task,” President Marcos admitted, as he emphasized the need to keep it functioning amid fears of a possible fiscal collapse caused by ballooning pension costs.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805309
            [AuthorName] => Alexis Romero
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/gsis2022-11-1218-24-21_2023-06-01_00-37-49916_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270563
            [Title] => Speaker assured of keeping post until end of term
            [Summary] => The alliances with key power blocs brokered by the ruling Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats for the 270-member supermajority coalition in the House of Representatives ensure that Martin Romualdez will remain as Speaker until June 2025.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804868
            [AuthorName] => Delon Porcalla
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/32023-05-3023-31-08_2023-06-01_00-42-07397_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270562
            [Title] => Pinoy Gen Zs prefer remote work – survey
            [Summary] => Filipino students prefer to work remotely and expect to earn an annual salary of P374,403 or around P31,000 per month once they finish school, according to a survey conducted by an employer branding firm.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804764
            [AuthorName] => Janvic Mateo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/pedestrian-lane_2023-06-01_00-50-57224_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270559
            [Title] => Former PAF chief, STAR columnist Ramon Farolan, 88
            [Summary] => The Philippine STAR columnist and former Philippine Air Force commanding general, retired Maj. Gen. Ramon Farolan, passed away yesterday at the age of 88.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804754
            [AuthorName] => Michael Punongbayan
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => 
        )

)

abtest
Teves suspended anew for 60 days

Teves suspended anew for 60 days

By Shiela Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
The House of Representatives adopted last night a recommendation of its committee on ethics and privileges to suspend Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: MUP pension reform a monumental task

Marcos: MUP pension reform a monumental task

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The reform of the pension system of the military and other uniformed personnel is a “monumental task,” President...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker assured of keeping post until end of term

Speaker assured of keeping post until end of term

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
The alliances with key power blocs brokered by the ruling Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats for the 270-member supermajority...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy Gen Zs prefer remote work &ndash; survey

Pinoy Gen Zs prefer remote work – survey

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Filipino students prefer to work remotely and expect to earn an annual salary of P374,403 or around P31,000 per month once...
Headlines
fbtw

Former PAF chief, STAR columnist Ramon Farolan, 88

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
The Philippine STAR columnist and former Philippine Air Force commanding general, retired Maj. Gen. Ramon Farolan, passed away yesterday at the age of 88.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with