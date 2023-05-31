^

Headlines

European envoys concerned at removal of escrow provision in seafarer welfare bill

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 31, 2023 | 7:04pm
European envoys concerned at removal of escrow provision in seafarer welfare bill
In this Dec. 28, 2011 file photo, seafarers from Magsaysay MOL Marine, Inc. load boxes of relief goods onto a Philippine Coastguard commissioned ship delivering relief goods to the Cagayan de Oro devastated by typhoon Washi.
AFP / Noel Celis, file

MANILA, Philippines — European ambassadors are calling on the Philippine government to provide the necessary legal framework to protect maritime industry employers and seafarers from predatory lawyers, whom industry leaders say could drive away jobs. 

“It is essential that our policies evolve with the changing times and adapt to make Filipino seafarers more appealing to the international market,” German Ambassador Anke Reiffenstuel said in a statement.

The bill for the Magna Carta of Seafarers at the House of Representatives includes an escrow provision, which states that the money won by seafarers in a labor dispute would not be released to them in full unless all legal remedies up to the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court are exhausted. Monetary awards in a labor dispute will first be deposited in an escrow or a third party. 

Concerns began after senators last week scrapped the provision in its version of the Magna Carta for Seafarers.

“We are a seafaring nation that highly values the contribution of Filipino seafarers on our fleet but I am expressing the concern of our ship owners that a legislative framework without an escrow facility will pave the way for Ambulance Chasing to become endemic,” Ambassador of the Netherlands Marielle Geraedts said.

The escrow provision is meant to protect workers and employers from “ambulance chasing” — when lawyers convince those who get work-related injuries to file cases against their employers and seek high damages, most of which up in lawyer’s pockets. 

“Setting up an escrow facility has unprecedented support of the industry,” Geraedts said. “Both employers as well as local and international seafarer unions have expressed their support.”

In 2015, the Philippines passed into law a measure meant to protect seafarers from the practice — including penalties of from P50,000 to P100,000 and at least a year to two years’ behind bars — but industry leaders report that ambulance chasing continues today. 

Losing competitiveness 

Around 50,000 Filipino masters and officers were cleared last April after the European Commission said it will continue recognizing seafarers certificates issued by the Philippines. The European Union also committed to work with Manila in standardizing education and training for seafarers. 

“Following the government’s excellent plan for strengthening the maritime industry, I worry if the necessary legislative adjustments do not follow,” Ambassador of Denmark to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin said.

While organizations and shipping industry leaders welcomed the decision, they also pointed out that the Philippines’ next challenge is to put a stop to ambulance chasing. 

The International Maritime Employers’ Council previously said some employers have resorted to hiring other workers even from “less qualified manpower sources” just to steer clear from being a target of the scheme.

Meanwhile, the International Chamber of Shipping said Filipino seafarers used to account for 20% of the global seafaring industry but this number has declined to 14.4% or around 380,000 Filipino seafarers partly due to the abusive scheme. The number may continue to decline if the Philippines does not implement policies that would deter ambulance chasing.

Norwegian Ambassador Christian Halaas Lyster said the country has been hosting Filipino seafarers for education and other opportunities for decades with over 25,000 already working in Norwegian-flag ships, benefitting both countries. 

“It is therefore vital that the Philippines provide a legal framework that allows for this partnership to be sustained and continue to grow,” Lyster said.

MIGRANT WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Betty leaves minimal damage in Northern Luzon

Betty leaves minimal damage in Northern Luzon

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
Contrary to what was expected, Typhoon Betty had minimal impact on Northern Luzon provinces, with minimal damage to prop...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan

Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan

1 day ago
According to PAGASA, the typhoon is forecast to weaken steadily over the next five days due to cooler ocean waters, dry air...
Headlines
fbtw
5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' &mdash; NDRRMC

5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' — NDRRMC

1 day ago
Typhoon Betty has so far affected more than 11,000 individuals and has forced more than 5,000 persons to flee their homes,...
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika fund clears Senate hurdle
play

Maharlika fund clears Senate hurdle

By Ramon Royandoyan | 18 hours ago
The Maharlika fund was identified as a priority measure by the Marcos administration which it requested Congress to pass before...
Headlines
fbtw
Betty seen exiting Friday; signals up in Batanes, Cagayan

Betty seen exiting Friday; signals up in Batanes, Cagayan

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration expects Typhoon Betty to exit the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270471
            [Title] => Controversial Maharlika bill heads to MalacaÃ±ang
            [Summary] => Both chambers of Congress have approved the bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund, a proposal that has raised concerns that pension funds and other government money will be put at risk.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 20:49:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/afp-marcos-42022-07-2521-01-36_2023-05-31_16-11-1085_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270492
            [Title] => House suspends Teves again over continued absence
            [Summary] => Embattled Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) will be suspended for another 60 days by the House of Representatives over his continued absence fromÂ the chamber as he insists on not coming back to the country over fears for his life.

            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 20:26:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806909
            [AuthorName] => Xave Gregorio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/09/teves2023-04-2722-28-47_2023-05-09_22-25-13358_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270483
            [Title] => Authorities offer P50k bounty for info on journalistâ€™s shooter
            [Summary] => The Presidential Task Force on Media Security is offering a P50,000 reward for anyone who could give details on the suspect.

            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 19:08:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/04/press_2023-05-04_20-17-02881_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270479
            [Title] => Only Batanes, parts of Babuyan Islands under Signal No. 1 due to 'Betty'
            [Summary] => Residents of Batanes, Calayan Island, Babuyan Island and Camiguin Island will experience strong winds from Betty in at least 36 hours.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 17:45:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/ty-betty_2023-05-31_17-41-29944_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270476
            [Title] => Arraignment of Degamo suspects deferred
            [Summary] => A Manila court has deferred the arraignment of the 11 suspects in the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo where nine others were killed and more than a dozen were hurt.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 17:35:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/roel-degamo-suspect2023-03-0623-04-41_2023-05-31_17-24-20697_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Controversial Maharlika bill heads to Malaca&ntilde;ang

Controversial Maharlika bill heads to Malacañang

12 minutes ago
Both chambers of Congress have approved the bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund, a proposal that has raised concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
House suspends Teves again over continued absence

House suspends Teves again over continued absence

By Xave Gregorio | 35 minutes ago
Embattled Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) will be suspended for another 60 days by the House of Representatives over...
Headlines
fbtw
Authorities offer P50k bounty for info on journalist&rsquo;s shooter

Authorities offer P50k bounty for info on journalist’s shooter

1 hour ago
The Presidential Task Force on Media Security is offering a P50,000 reward for anyone who could give details on the susp...
Headlines
fbtw
Only Batanes, parts of Babuyan Islands under Signal No. 1 due to 'Betty'

Only Batanes, parts of Babuyan Islands under Signal No. 1 due to 'Betty'

3 hours ago
Residents of Batanes, Calayan Island, Babuyan Island and Camiguin Island will experience strong winds from Betty in at least...
Headlines
fbtw
Arraignment of Degamo suspects deferred

Arraignment of Degamo suspects deferred

3 hours ago
A Manila court has deferred the arraignment of the 11 suspects in the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with