'Betty' affects nearly 15,000 people â€” NDRRMC

'Betty' affects nearly 15,000 people — NDRRMC

In this undated handout photo received from Ivana Police station on May 27, 2023, shows police personnel helping residents reinforce the roof of their house in Ivana town, Batanes province, on the very tip of the Philippines, ahead of super Typhoon Mawar grazing the province.

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 15,000 people from Luzon and Visayas have been so far affected by Typhoon Betty (Mawar), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Wednesday.

The NDRRMC said in its latest report that Betty has affected 14,908 people in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas.

Of those, 806 people sought shelter in evacuation centers, while 573 individuals stayed with their relatives or friends. A total of 5,981 people were pre-emptively evacuated.

The NDRRMC also said the initial cost of damage to infrastructure in CAR was estimated at around P68,695.

The government has provided assistance amounting to P1.95 million to the affected residents.

Betty—the country’s second cyclone this year—entered the Philippine area of responsibility as a super typhoon over the weekend. PAGASA has since downgraded Betty to typhoon category, and the state weather bureau is expecting it to weaken further.

Betty was last spotted lingering over the sea east of Batanes. It may leave PAR Thursday evening or early Friday.

Batanes remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2, while several parts of northern Luzon were placed under Signal No. 1.

Betty continues to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), dumping rain in areas that are not under any storm signals.