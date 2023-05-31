'Betty' weakens, lingers off Batanes

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Betty (Mawar) weakened further as it lingered over the sea east of Batanes, but it would continue to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday morning.

Betty was last located 320 kilometers east of Itbayat in Batanes with peak winds of 120 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 150 kph. It was moving north northwest slowly.

Only Batanes remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2. The cyclone’s strong winds may have minor to moderate impacts on the province.

Meanwhile, the following areas are under Wind Signal No. 1:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Maconacon, Naguilian, Mallig)

Eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Marcos, Pagudpud, Banna, Adams, Carasi, Dingras, Solsona, Dumalneg, Nueva Era)

Apayao

Northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)

Northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

Residents of these areas should brace for minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

What to expect

According to weather forecasters, the following areas may experience up to 100 millimeters of rainfall until Thursday afternoon:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Abra

Western portion of Benguet

This may trigger floods and landslides, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards and in areas that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall recently.

The southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Betty will dump scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring occasional to frequent wind gusts over:

Bicol region

Western Visayas

Aurora

Quezon

Northern portion of mainland Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Mindoro provinces

Romblon

Remaining areas of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region that are not under any wind signal

PAGASA said the typhoon may weaken steadily over the next five days due to cooler ocean waters, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear. Betty may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm Wednesday evening or early Thursday, and into a tropical storm Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Betty is expected to slowly accelerate until Thursday morning, and may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday evening or early Friday.

