LIST: Flight cancellations due to threat of Super Typhoon Betty

This photo taken on April 19, 2020 shows passenger planes from carrier Philippine Airlines parked on the tarmac of Manila's international airport as air travel to and from the Philippines has been suspended after the government implemented a lockdown in its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease in the country.

MANILA, Philippines — Flights have been canceled by the country's flag carrier after Super Typhoon Betty (international name: Mawar) entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday, threatening the country with heavy rains while intensifying the southwest monsoon.

The center of Betty's eye was monitored at 1,170 kilometers east of Central Luzon at around 10 a.m., according to the latest forecast of PAGASA Saturday.

"In anticipation of typhoon 'Mawar' and in the interest of safety, we are canceling the following flights," said the Philippine Airlines in a statement posted on Facebook.

Below is the list of canceled flights due to Super Typhoon Betty:

May 27

PR0438 Nagoya-Manila-Nagoya

May 29

PR2932/2933 Manila - Basco - Manila

PR2198/2199 Manila - Laoag - Manila

PR2230/2231 Cebu - Baguio - Cebu

May 30

PR2196/2197 Manila - Laoag - Manila

PR2198/2199 Manila - Laoag - Manila

PR2932/2933 Manila - Basco - Manila

May 31

PR2932/2933 Manila - Basco - Manila

PR2936/2937 Manila - Basco - Manila

#CanceledFlights | Kanselado ang Philippine Airlines flight (PR) PR 437/438 (Nagoya-Manila-Nagoya) as of 10 a.m. ngayong Sabado, May 27, dahil sa hindi magandang panahon. #News5 #BettyPH pic.twitter.com/kLguViUyLl — News5 (@News5PH) May 27, 2023

Passengers with canceled flights may avail of the following options:

rebook or reroute your ticket to the next available flight with available space within 60 from the original flight in thge same booking class or higher within the same cabin class

convert tickers to travel credits equivalent to the unused base fare of your ticket valid for one year from date of issurance

refund ticket, excluding ticketing service charge

The national government has been in constant contact with its counterparts in the local government units to prepare for strong winds and rains due to the tropical cyclone.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had also put personnel and resources on standby for disaster response.