PAGASA downgrades â€˜Mawarâ€™ into typhoon category

PAGASA downgrades ‘Mawar’ into typhoon category

Satellite image captured on May 24, 2023, 11:46 a.m. shows the Philippines. State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring Typhoon Mawar that is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by end of the week.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has downgraded “Mawar” into a typhoon category from being declared a super typhoon on Tuesday afternoon.

PAGASA weather specialist Analiza Clauren-Jorda however said they are not ruling out the possibility that it may intensify again into a syper typhoon once it enters the Philippines’ monitoring area.

As of PAGASA’s 8 a.m. update, Mawar was last seen 2,170 kilometers away from east Visayas, moving north and northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour. Its sustained winds stood at 175 kph near the center with gusts of 215 kph.

Mawar effects

Rains in the western section of the Philippines are currently brought by the southwestern windflow.

The typhoon is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by either Friday evening or early Saturday and by then, Mawar will be given the local name “Betty.”

The cyclone is not expected to make landfall in any part of the country. However, PAGASA said that they still might raise tropical cyclone wind signals in some parts of Northern Luzon.

“In particular, these may be raised in extreme northern Luzon or near Cagayan,” Clauren-Jorda said.

“What we’re monitoring here, despite the low chance of [Mawar’s] landfall, is [it causing the] enhancement of the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ which could bring rains into the western section of the country,” she added, particularly in Palawan and the Visayas region.

Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms may also bring rains to other parts of the country.

Government agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development as well as the Philippine Coast Guard, are already preparing relief packages and operations ahead of the weekend. — Kaycee Valmonte